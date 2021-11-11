Rafael Sobis reveals that he decided to retire arriving at Mineirão and that not even his family knew about the decision | cruise

Forward Rafael Sobis revealed the circumstances for football retirement. According to him, the decision was taken when arriving at Mineirão, this Wednesday, for the game against Brusque. Not even family members knew about the ad.

– Yesterday, arriving at the stadium, I had the feeling that it would be my last game, I didn’t tell the club, I didn’t tell family members, only two or three teammates close to me at that moment. I can’t explain it, I just felt it. The packed stadium, and the 3 points guaranteeing permanence, made me sure that it was time. And so I did. To the surprise of many people. Many thanks to the Club, teammates and fans for embracing me in my decision 💙 – wrote the player.

Even because of this surprise decision, Cruzeiro created a campaign on social media to ask Rafael Sobis to play one more game with the Fox shirt. It’s the #SóMaisUmaSóbis campaign

– With surprise came the announcement of the retirement of Sobis. We think he was missing a farewell, a corner just for him, wearing our robe for at least one last time. How about you help us convince Rafael Sobis? Ask him to explain why. – was the message of the Cruzeiro campaign.

1 of 2 Rafael Sobis announced that he had hung up his boots after the game between Cruzeiro and Brusque — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo Rafael Sobis announced that he had hung up his boots after the game between Cruzeiro and Brusque — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo

The forward has 176 games for Cruzeiro, 41 this season, scoring 37 goals. Has a contract until the end of the year. Sobis returned to Cruzeiro last season with a mission to help the club avoid the risk of relegation to Serie C and achieve access. Got.

In 2021, he remained and played a fundamental role in the team, especially outside the field. Throughout the season, the player ended up losing ground.

This was Sobis’ second visit to Cruzeiro. The first was from 2016 to 2018, when the player won two Brazilian Cups (2017 and 2018) and the 2018 Minas Gerais Championship for the club.

In addition to Cruzeiro, Sobis has victorious passages for other clubs. For Internacional, the club that revealed it, it won two Copa Libertadores (2006 and 2010) and three Gaucho Championships (2004, 2005 and 2011). At Fluminense, he won the Campeonato Brasileiro (2012) and the Campeonato Carioca (2012). At Tigres, he took the Mexican Championship – Apertura (2015). With Ceará, it raised the Copa do Nordeste (2020).