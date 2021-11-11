Rafael Sobis says goodbye to football with his story among the heroic and immortal pages of Cruzeiro | cruise

Many of the Brazilian boys dream of being football players. Few have the privilege. Rafael Sobis was one of them. And look, he never had that dream. That’s why he always liked to be called an athlete. That is why, perhaps, he has always been a professional, in the conception of the word. And so it went until the last day wearing the Cruzeiro shirt.

The farewell was expected, but not on 9 November. Months ago, Sobis had said he intended to stop at the end of this year. With three Cruzeiro games ahead of him, he said goodbye. But, the timing makes sense. The goal (although not established at the beginning of the year) was fulfilled, as in all the years he wore the starry shirt.

– Thank you for all the teachings, thank you Cruzeiro, thank you fans and long life. Unfortunately I couldn’t leave the club in the first division which was one of my main goals, I tried. As I said, age comes, the body doesn’t always take it, but I tried as long as I could. I just wish the club a long life. – Rafael Sobis

To say it was a love-hate relationship is an exaggeration. But it was slaps and kisses. Kisses of love, but not slaps of hate. Rafael Sobis was frustrated dating Cruzeiro in some transfer windows, but a marriage that worked out very well as of 2016.

He was the big name hired by Cruzeiro, in June of that year, after becoming an idol at Tigres, in Mexico. Along with Ramón Ábila, he was extremely important in helping Mano Menezes to free the team from the then unprecedented fall to Serie B. He stopped being a second striker, with dangerous submissions, to be a winger, who sometimes wore himself out as an “assistant from the side”. And it did the job well.

In 2017, it became the reference in the attack and was equally important. He no longer had the physical strength of his days at Internacional, but he played 50 games this season. One of the biggest numbers in the career. Despite fan criticism that year, he was the top scorer in the Copa do Brasil, with six goals. The first title with the Cruzeiro shirt. The club’s fifth championship in the competition.

Rafael Sobis played 176 games with the Cruzeiro shirt

I had another year on my contract. And it was another winning year. It conquered Mineiro – being one of the novelties of Mano Menezes for the grand final, against Atlético-MG – and also the Copa do Brasil. It lost space and left at the end of the year. So please forgive me, Sobis, a Rock’n Roll lover, but I’m going to use the axé reference “No vou cry”, which gained fame with the band Chiclete com Banana. An excerpt says: “Thanks, it was good, goodbye”. That was the feeling of the fan and also the player.

But love hadn’t come to an end, different from what the lyrics say. Rafael Sobis went to Inter, his home and home since childhood, passed through Ceará, but got back together with Cruzeiro four years after the first time. In 2020, however, with a much worse situation. Again fighting relegation, but now to Serie C. The importance was the same. Decisive, helped the team to remain in the competition.

The year 2021 was again complicated for the club. And also for Rafael Sobis. Few were saved. But the striker, even though he didn’t come close to being what he once was on the field, was too important internally. A leader in the midst of chaos.

The final lines of the story of Rafael Sobis in the Cruzeiro shirt were tortuous, certainly very different from what he planned as a script. But they didn’t mess up his story at the club. 176-page story. On the contrary, the desire to return to Toca and the greatness of understanding that the time for goodbye has arrived left him even more among the heroic and immortal pages of Cruzeiro.