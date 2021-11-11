Rainy period lights up the warning sign for dengue in the DF

posted on 11/11/2021 06:00



The rainy season started about a month ago in the Federal District. As a result, concerns about seasonal diseases, including dengue, begin to emerge. Despite the recent drops in registered cases throughout this year, experts warn of the need to maintain personal and collective care in order to avoid an explosion of infections. Prevention ranges from eliminating the mosquito vector to wearing longer clothes and repellents.

According to data from the epidemiological bulletin released by the Health Department, from January to October this year, 21.2 thousand cases of the disease were reported, 65.86% less than in the same period last year. Of these, almost 100% were registered in May. Among deaths, the fall was 84.5%. Also according to the secretariat’s document, the Administrative Region that registered the most cases was Planaltina, with 3,161, followed by Sobradinho, which had 1,409 confirmed infections in 2021.

Walter Ramalho, professor of epidemiology at the University of Brasília (UnB), explains that there are at least four subtypes of dengue and that the last two years have been the most epidemic. “In the DF, we have a large circulation of Aedes aegypti, the mosquito that transmits dengue. Therefore, it is important to take personal care”, he comments. He claims that the mosquito usually reproduces in stagnant water. “Caring for breeding sites around the residential environment is of paramount importance to reduce dengue transmission”, he adds. In addition, the specialist highlights the need to maintain collective care. “You need to ensure that people can always be protecting you. Protection is twofold. Individual and collective”, explains Walter.

The professor says that there are studies to assess how long immunity to dengue lasts, but he warns that there is the possibility of new types emerging. “We have four subtypes, but with the virus circulating, another (dengue) could appear, and this could lead to a new epidemic of cases. Immunity can last up to five years, but there are still no certain data on this “, says the expert.

According to the Health Department, the precautions include avoiding standing water and even cleaning drains and gutters. Currently, there is no treatment for dengue, only the treatment of symptoms and rest, as per medical recommendations. According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), the rainy season should continue until the beginning of next year in the DF.

After contracting dengue twice, public employee Letícia Vilela, 38, recovered well, but she still remembers the strong discomfort caused by the disease. “I had a lot of pain in my body and a high fever. What bothered me most were the red spots all over my body, because they were very itchy, especially on the palms of my hands and the soles of my feet. The feeling was very bad”, recalls the resident of Park Way.

Cured of the disease, the server claims that she started to take extra care with stagnant water. “I know how bad it is to get dengue, in addition to having small children at home and knowing the necessary care”, emphasizes Letícia. “We take care of our house, the problem is to know if the neighbor is doing his part”, he adds.

Prevention

The Government of the Federal District (GDF) informed, through a note, that the Health Department has never stopped taking actions against Aedes aegypti, every day and throughout the DF. “We also inform that yesterday (Monday), we announced the hiring of 500 environmental surveillance agents, who will reinforce these works”, declared the folder.

The prevention work of epidemiological surveillance consists of guiding residents to dispose of material that should be in the garbage, as well as to adopt the precautions already known to combat the proliferation of Aedes aegypti, in order to reach points where there may be accumulation of water, as in water tanks, plant pots, bottles, cans, buckets, tires, among others.

Other actions consist of traps, made to capture both the mosquito that transmits the disease and larvae and eggs. Smoke is used in places with confirmation of positive and investigated cases.

care

Prevention

» Avoid standing water

» Cover buckets, water tanks and barrels

» Leave bottles upside down and keep bins covered

» Put sand in potted plant dishes

» Keep drains and gutters always clean

» Use repellent

» Call Environmental Surveillance, SLU or Novacap if you suspect that a location is a potential mosquito focus

dengue symptoms

” Fever

” Body ache

» Fatigue associated with joint pain

» Pain in eyes and head

» Conjunctivitis

» Malaise

» Red spots on the body

” Lack of appetite

