Relegation cutline increases again and hinders Grêmio

Do you know the cut-off line for relegation, which was 44 points? Now it rose again and reached 45 points, after the results of the games on Wednesday (10). And for Grêmio this is bad, as the tricolor is still with only 29 points and has to win at least five more games out of eight.

Santos beat Bragantino playing in Vila Belmiro, it was Massa Bruta’s third straight loss, Peixe reached 38 points and jumped to 13th place in the table, even dreaming of a spot in Libertadores and 5 points away from Z4, 9 points above of the Guild.

Now the first team out of Z4 is Bahia, which has 36 points and takes Flamengo this Thursday (11), at 7 pm, at Maracanã. Even if he loses, the 45 points will be kept in the projection at the end of the 38 rounds. But, if they win the game, Atlético-GO becomes the first team out of the zone and expands to 46 points.

It is worth remembering once again that this is just a momentary projection, based on taking advantage of the 16th place, the first team that does not fall. Over the next rounds it is possible that the number will drop, if teams like Bahia and Atlético-GO stumble a lot. Or it can go even higher.

How many points are left for Grêmio not to fall?

According to the current projection of points, Grêmio still needs to score 16 more points out of a possible 24 in order not to be relegated. However, it is likely that with five wins in these games the club will remain in the first division.

This is just a projection of points, which helps to glimpse a possibility for the future for the teams that fight against the Z4. Therefore, it is not possible to nail anything.

