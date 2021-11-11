Renato dies in Um Lugar ao Sol? Understand the turnaround with the Cauã twins · TV News

Chrisfofer/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will die shortly after meeting Christian, also played by Reymond, in Um Lugar ao Sol. criminals in the nine o’clock soap opera on Globo.

After years of searching for his brother’s whereabouts, Lara’s boyfriend (Andréia Horta) will find Renato on the day he is about to leave Rio de Janeiro. Thrilled, he will approach the rich man. “What game is this?”, the preppy will react. The scene will air in this Wednesday night’s chapter (10).

“No kidding. I’m your brother,” said the former valet. Once the initial shock is over, Elenice’s adopted son (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) will be excited by the discovery and will take the twin to his apartment. The two will talk about their lives, and the playboy will have the idea of ​​changing clothes with his brother.

“Everything together from now on! Everything with my blood brother!”, will affirm Barbara’s boyfriend (Alinne Moraes). The protagonists will start drinking, and Christian won’t tell Lara and Ravi (Juan Paiva) his whereabouts — jeopardizing his plan to escape to Minas Gerais.

Christian will end up handing over that he was sworn to death by drug dealers. “Actually, I’m screwed. The guys want to kill me. I agreed to make the tram that day, just once, to help a friend, a guy I’ve known since the orphanage. The problem is that I was robbed and taken to all stop. And now, either I pay the debt or Rio juice,” explained the former valet.

Renato is murdered this Wednesday

Unaccustomed to drinking, Ravi’s best friend will fall asleep, and Renato will decide to head up the hill to settle accounts with the criminals who threatened his brother. But the rich man will be mistaken for the relative and will end up being gunned down by the bandits.

The Goiano will despair when he wakes up and finds that the twin was murdered in his place. He will then take a drastic step and assume the identity of Renato.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

