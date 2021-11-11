Renato on the way out, Portuguese in the crosshairs and Atalanta wants a pair

Credit: Reproduction/Flemish

RENATO GAUCHO SHOULD NOT STAY FOR NEXT YEAR

According to the calculation of the fans.com after initial publication by TNT Sports, coach Renato Gaúcho should not remain at Flamengo next season. Finalist of Libertadores, the professional’s departure is debated internally..

GABIGOL MEETS RENATO GAÚCHO’S DAUGHTER

Before the duel between Flamengo and Bahia for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship, forward Gabigol met Renato Gaúcho’s daughter during a meeting of friends at dawn and was criticized by the red and black fans.

ATALANTA SENDS OLHEIRO TO GAMES DO BRASILEIRÃO

Flamengo’s next matches may have an important presence in the stands. According to journalist Bernardo Ramos, Atalanta representatives will come to Brazil to observe João Gomes and Matheuzinho.

FEMALE FLAMEGO WANT PORTUGUESE TECHNICIAN

After Jorge Jesus’ success in men’s football, the women’s team hopes to invest and hire Portuguese Luís Andrade, also ex-Benfica, to lead the team in the coming seasons. Meet the professional!

