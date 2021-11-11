Representative of Ceará, Teresa Santos is chosen as the new Miss Brazil

Teresa Santos, 23, from Ceará, was chosen as the new Miss Universe Brazil this Wednesday (10), announced the organization of the event. With this, she will be the Brazilian representative at the Miss Universe, a global beauty contest to be held in Israel next month. Born in Fortaleza, Teresa Santos was raised in the municipality of Maranguape (CE). She is a psychology student and also acts as a model. 1 in 7 Teresa Santos, chosen as Miss Brazil 2021 Credit: Reproduction/Instagram

This was the second time that Santos competed and, in the final stage, disputed the crown with Miss Piauí, Maria Gabriela Lacerda, and with Miss Sergipe, Carol Valença – who were respectively in 2nd and 3rd place.

On the net, Santos celebrated his victory: “Israel, here I come!” he wrote.

This was the 67th edition of the Brazilian competition, which began in 1954. The first was held at the historic Hotel Quitandinha, in Petrópolis (RJ), and was won by Martha Rocha, from Bahia.

