Restriction on iPhone 13 catches badly and Apple promises to reverse measure | Cell phone

Apple has promised an update on newly released iPhones to fix a flaw that prevents the Face ID from working if the smartphone goes to technical support and undergoes screen replacement. The restriction was noted by a YouTube channel a few days after the launch of the iPhone 13, in a video that recorded the replacement of the original panel for a generic one. Facial recognition was immediately disabled.

After the negative repercussion of the case, the apple company decided to send an update to solve this problem. The episode rekindled discussions about the company’s practices, as older models also bring ways to make it difficult to replace parts and, consequently, the work of unauthorized technical assistance.

When changing the screen of the iPhone 13, the message displayed by the phone said: “It was not possible to verify that this iPhone has a genuine Apple monitor”, according to the material published by the channel Phone Repair Guru. The malfunction or complete deactivation of a function has already been recorded in other cell phones of the company, including the iPhone 12, when changing cameras.

The imposition of difficulties in the service provided by independent technical assistance collides with the right to repair movement, which is conquering space in Brazil and in the world with the proposal of easier repairs, which allow for the extension of the useful life of the devices.

In the case of the iPhone 13, there is discussion about the need for a more elaborate exchange, which would require in-depth expertise to include in the new component a microcontroller that comes with the original screen. According to experts, this would make Face ID have no problems to work, but it would take more time and elaborate knowledge.

In response to the American website gadget, Apple has reported that the fix for this episode will be in an upcoming software update. The company did not specify a date.

With information from gadget and The Verge