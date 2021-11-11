Result of Federal Lottery 5613 today, Wednesday (11/10/21)

Caixa players can check the result of the Federal lottery contest 5613 drawn today, Wednesday (10). The biggest prize was estimated at R$ 500 thousand and went to the ticket drawn last.

Check the numbers of the tickets drawn and the prize of each one:

13056 – Prize of BRL 500 thousand

43376 – Prize of BRL 27 thousand

16047 – Prize of BRL 24 thousand

07647 – Prize of BRL 19 thousand

44572 – Prize of BRL 18.3 thousand

The modality pays five main prizes of different values. The tickets that are drawn first win the lowest prize of R$18.3 thousand. The second ticket drawn in wins R$19 thousand, the third ticket earns R$24 thousand, the fourth ticket receives R$27 thousand and the fifth ticket takes the hefty sum of R$500 thousand.

The player who holds the ticket with the same combination of numbers from one of the five draws of the result of the Federal Contest 5613 lottery wins one of the main prizes.

In addition, you can win by getting it right:

One of the five numbers drawn for the main prizes or the unit of the first prize

The thousand, the hundred and the ten of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes

The final ten identical to one of the three before or after the ten of the number drawn for the 1st prize.

Results of the last draws

Result of Federal Lottery 5612

1st drawing: 43160 – Prize of R$ 500,000.00

2nd drawing: 69846 – Prize of R$ 27,000.00

3rd drawing: 99002 – Prize of R$ 24,000.00

4th drawing: 71421 – Prize of BRL 19,000.00

5th drawing: 33225 – Prize of BRL 18,329.00

Result of Federal Lottery 5611

1st drawing: 42431 – Prize of BRL 500,000.00

2nd drawing: 86576 – Prize of R$ 27,000.00

3rd drawing: 01058 – Prize of R$ 24,000.00

4th drawing: 68349 – Prize of BRL 19,000.00

5th lottery: 18788 – Prize of BRL 18,329.00

Result of Federal Lottery 5610

1st drawing: 51273 – Prize of BRL 500,000.00

2nd drawing: 46972 – Prize of R$ 27,000.00

3rd drawing: 83641 – Prize of R$ 24,000.00

4th drawing: 55412 – Prize of BRL 19,000.00

5th drawing: 54371- Prize of BRL 18,329.00

Result of Federal Lottery 5609

1st PRIZE: 34429 – BRL 500,000.00

2nd PRIZE: 16928 – R$ 27,000.00

3rd PRIZE: 94185 – R$ 24,000.00

4th PRIZE: 25833 – BRL 19,000.00

5th PRIZE: 90717 – BRL 18,329.00

Result of Federal Lottery 5608

1st PRIZE: 85559 – BRL 500,000.00

2nd PRIZE: 49025 – BRL 27,000.00

3rd PRIZE: 37505 – R$ 24,000.00

4th PRIZE: 39090 – BRL 19,000.00

5th PRIZE: 31850 – BRL 18,329.00

