Result of Lotofácil 2369 today, Wednesday (10/11/2021)

Caixa drew at 20:24 (Brasilia time) this Wednesday, November 10, the numbers of the result of Lotofácil 2369. The prize was estimated at R$ 1.5 million and to win it was necessary to match the 15 dozen of the night.

The 15 numbers drawn at Lotofácil were: 02-03-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-22-23-24-25.

Results of the Lotofácil contest 2369

Players who manage to match 11 to 15 dozen drawn in the contest can win some prize in the modality. And to take the main jackpot, it is necessary to mark all the numbers of the result of Lotofácil 2369.

In all, there are five prize bands, with fixed amounts being paid in the three smallest ones, and the rest of the amount destined for the modality’s winners is distributed in the other bands. Those who make 11 hits receive R$ 5, 12 hits receive 10 and 13 hits receive R$ 25.

In the second range, of 14 hits, Caixa divides 13% of the prize among the lucky ones. The first track, 15 hits, keeps 62% of the amount.

How to receive the Lotofácil 2369 award?

All those who totally or partially correct the result of Lotofácil Contest 2369 can redeem the prize at a Caixa branch upon presentation of the RG, CPF. If the amount is up to R$1,903.98 gross, another option to receive is to go to a lottery shop.

Online betting prizes, in addition to the aforementioned options, can be transferred to a paid Market account. All amounts of R$ 10 thousand or more will be paid within a minimum period of two days after the ticket is presented.

Winners can receive their prize within 90 calendar days counting from the drawing of the result of Lotofácil 2369.

When are Lotofácil drawings held?

From Monday to Saturday, lottery fans can participate in the Lotofácil drawings that start from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time). The lucky globes are located at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Also check: Lotofácil’s latest results