Result of Mega-Sena 2427 today, Wednesday (10/11/2021)

O Mega-Sena result on Wednesday, contest 2427, November 10th, will be drawn from 8pm onwards and the prize is accumulated at R$90 million. The draw takes place today at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Mega-Sena result

Mega-Sena Winners

To win the jackpot, players need to match the six dozen Mega-Sena result. But, those who cannot guess all the tens can also receive an amount if they have made five or four hits.

All contest winners must redeem the amount within 90 calendar days. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

As for bets registered on Caixa’s electronic channels and which were awarded with the Mega-Sena result, the lucky ones have the option of transferring the amount to their Mercado Pago account. Values ​​lower than R$1,903.98 can also be withdrawn at lottery outlets, according to Caixa.

When are Mega sweepstakes held?

The draws are held on Wednesday and Saturday, always from 8 pm (Brasilia time). According to Caixa, on predetermined dates throughout the year the Mega-Weeks occur, which are the weeks with three draws.

This happens in order to adjust the number of the Mega da Virada contest, which must end in zero or five. The lucky globes are located at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo.

