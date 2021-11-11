Result of Quina 5702 today, Wednesday (11/10)

Caixa held this Wednesday, November 10, the drawing of the result of Quina contest 5072 at 8:13 pm (Brasilia time). Accumulated at R$5.6 million, the prize could go to the ticket that had the five dozen.

Quina 5702 Result

Check the numbers drawn in today’s Quina result: 07-10-15-33-69.

Quina Winners

According to information provided by Caixa, Quina has four prize bands, the highest prize goes to those who manage to get the five dozen right. For each band, percentages of the amount destined for prizes are allocated and, therefore, the final value is defined after the apportionment among the winners.

How to receive the Quina 5702 award?

At branches of the Caixa of the adjusters of the total or partial result of Quina 5702 you can redeem any amount. However, if the prize is up to R$1,903.98, winners can also withdraw from lottery houses.

Players who registered the games on the Caixa Lotteries electronic channels and won a prize can transfer the value to a Mercado Pago account. The lucky ones have a period of 90 calendar days to request the award, as, after this period, the amounts are transferred to the Fund for Financing Students in Higher Education (FIES).

Prizes of BRL 10,000 or more are deposited within a minimum of two business days from the date of ticket presentation.

When are Quina’s drawings held?

Quina’s draws take place from Monday to Saturday from 8 pm (Brasilia time) and are broadcast live on Caixa’s social networks. The lucky globes are located at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

