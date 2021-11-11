Retail sales fall 1.3% in September, second month in a row of low; given is worse than expected

SAO PAULO – Retail trade sales fell 1.3% in September compared to August, the second consecutive drop, after the biggest increase of the year in July, when they grew 3.1%. In the year, the retail accumulates growth of 3.8% and in the last 12 months, an increase of 3.9%. In the annual comparison, the fall was 5.5%. The data were informed this Thursday (11) the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The data was worse than expected. According to Refinitiv consensus, the expectation was for a drop of 0.6% in sales in September compared to August and a drop of 4.25% compared to September 2020.

“This second month of decline comes with reasonable intensity, but to a lesser extent than August (-4.3%). After the big drop in April last year, the beginning of the pandemic, there was a very quick recovery that took the record level of October and November 2020. Then we had a first hit with a new strong drop in December and two months varying very close to the the same pre-pandemic level, until March, the month in which there was a new trajectory of recovery. Since February 2020, the sector has been experiencing a lot of volatility”, analyzes PMC manager Cristiano Santos.

Santos explains that volatility has different factors for each of the peaks. Since February 2020, there have been three negative peaks (April 2020, March 2021, and September 2021) and at least two high peaks (October and November 2020 and July 2021).

“In the latter, from September 2021, the determining factor is inflation. This is clear when we compare the 1.3% drop in volume and the –0.2% change in revenue, stable. The component that brings volume down is inflation. The goods have gone up in price. In fuels and lubricants, for example, revenue was -0.1%, totally stable, and volume dropped 2.6%. The same goes for Hiper and supermarkets, which go from 0.1% in revenue to -1.5% in volume. But the same factor does not apply to Fabrics, apparel and footwear, which fell both in volume (-1.1%) and in revenue with an even greater drop, signaling deflation generated by the reduction in demand”, explains Santos.

He notes that while the December 2020 and January 2021 falls were due to the end of emergency aid; the recovery from March onwards is explained by the relaxation of social distancing measures, with greater opening of trade.

Among the eight activities surveyed, six had negative rates in September. The most intense falls were Office, IT and communication equipment and material (-3.6%), Furniture and household appliances (-3.5%), Fuels and lubricants (-2.6%). But the activity with the greatest weight in the formation of the September rate was Hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (-1.5%).

In expanded retail trade, which includes, in addition to retail, vehicles and construction materials, sales volume dropped 1.1% in September, compared to August. The negative impact came from the fall of 1.7% in vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces and 1.1% in Construction material, both, respectively, after a variation of 0.3% and a fall of 1.2% registered in August .

5.5% drop on annual basis

Compared to September 2020, retail trade decreased by 5.5%, with seven negative rates among the eight surveyed activities: Furniture and household appliances (-22.6%), Office, computer and communication equipment and supplies (-14.8% ), Other articles for personal and domestic use (-6.9%), Fuels and lubricants (-4.0%), Hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (-3.7%), Books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (-3.4%) and Textiles, apparel and footwear (-0.1%).

The only sector to register a rate in the positive field was Pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic, perfumery and cosmetic articles (4.3%).

Compared to August, retail trade had negative changes in 25 of the 27 federation units in September, highlighting: Mato Grosso do Sul (-3.9%), Santa Catarina (-3.6%) and Rio Grande do Norte (-3.4%).

In extended retail trade, the negative change between August and September (-1.1%) was followed by 23 of the 27 Federation Units, with emphasis on: Mato Grosso do Sul (-4.7%), Tocantins (- 4.0%) and Maranhão (-3.6%).

Compared to September 2020, retail sales declined in 26 of the 27 Federation Units, with highlights to: Maranhão (-12.3%), Sergipe (-11.9%) and Rondônia (-11.8%) .

In broad retail trade, there was a predominance of negative results in 20 of the 27 Federation Units, with highlights to: Maranhão (-11.5%), Amazonas (-10.9%) and Amapá (-9.4%). On the other hand, with positive pressures, there are 7 of the 27 Federation Units, with highlights to: Pernambuco (13.9%), Goiás (6.2%) and Mato Grosso do Sul (4.2%).

(with IBGE News Agency)

