Retail sales fall for the 2nd month in a row and the sector closes the 3rd quarter in the red | Economy

At Retail sales fell 1.3% in September, compared to August, in the second consecutive monthly retraction, closing the 3rd quarter in the red, according to data released this Thursday (11) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In comparison with September last year, the fall was 5.5% – also the second in a row.

O sector closed the 3rd quarter with a drop of 0.4% compared to the previous 3 months, after having registered growth of 2.5% in the 2nd quarter.

O IBGE also revised the August result to a drop of 4.3%, tumble more intense than the 3.1% retreat of the initial reading.

O result came worse than expected. A Reuters poll pointed out that expectations were for declines of 0.6% month-on-month and 4.25% over a year earlier.

“This second month of decline comes with reasonable intensity, but to a lesser extent than August (-4.3%). After the big drop in April last year, the beginning of the pandemic, there was a very quick recovery that took the record level of October and November 2020. Then we had a first hit with a new strong drop in December and two months varying very close to the the same pre-pandemic level, until March, the month in which there was a new trajectory of recovery. Since February 2020, the sector has been experiencing a lot of volatility”, said the PMC manager, Cristiano Santos.

With the new fall in September, the level of retail sales retreated, according to the IBGE, to “levels comparable to April 2021 and February 2020”.

In the year, the sector still accumulates growth of 3.8%. In the 12 months through September, the increase decelerated to 3.9%, against 5% in the immediately previous 12 months, evidencing the loss of breath in the economy.

In comparison with the 3rd quarter of last year, there was a drop of -1.3%, after an increase of 14.8% in the 2nd quarter.

See the performance of each of the segments in September, compared to August:

Fuels and lubricants: -2.6%

Hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco: -1.5%

Fabrics, apparel and footwear: -1.1%

Furniture and household appliances: -3.5%

Pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic and perfumery items: 0.1%

Books, newspapers, magazines and stationery: 0%

Office, computer and communication equipment and supplies: -3.6%

Other articles for personal and domestic use: -2.2%

Vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces: -1.7% (expanded retail)

Construction material: -1.1% (expanded retail)

At the Expanded retail trade, which includes, in addition to retail, vehicles and construction materials, sales volume dropped 1.1% in September. The index accumulated in the year was 8% and the index accumulated in 12 months, 7%.

Impact of inflation on sales

Among the eight activities surveyed, six had retraction in September. The most intense falls were Office, IT and communication equipment and material (-3.6%), Furniture and household appliances (-3.5%), Fuels and lubricants (-2.6%).

The activity with the greatest weight in the index, hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco, registered a drop of -1.5% in sales.

According to the IBGE, the rise in inflation was a determining factor for the drop in sales in September.

“The component that brings volume down is inflation. The goods have gone up in price. In fuels and lubricants, for example, revenue was -0.1%, totally stable, and volume dropped 2.6%. The same goes for hyper and supermarkets, which go from 0.1% of revenue to -1.5% in volume”, explains Santos.

According to the research manager, “pharmaceutical articles do not have so much inflationary pressure”, which contributed to this segment being the only one to present a positive rate in the month, although close to stability.

Sales fall in 25 of the 27 units of the federation

From August 2021 to September 2021, sales fell in 25 of the 27 units of the federation, with emphasis on the fall of Mato Grosso do Sul (-3.9%), Santa Catarina (-3.6%) and Rio Grande North (-3.4%). There was only growth in Acre (0.4%) and Mato Grosso (0.2%).

“The activity remains fragile on the margin, which after having recovered strongly after the pandemic, shows a lack of traction”, evaluated the economist at Necton, André Perfeito.

Persistent inflation, the water crisis, still high unemployment and high fiscal and political uncertainties have worsened the outlook for the Brazilian economy. The financial market has revised downwards the GDP growth projections (Gross Domestic Product) and raised the estimates for inflation and for the basic interest rate (Selic).

Inflation reached 10.67% in the 12-month period up to October, above expectations.

Last week, the IBGE showed that industrial production registered the 4th consecutive fall in September, ending the 3rd quarter with a retraction of 1.7%.

Business confidence registered a high in October, showing an accommodation and reinforcing the reading of a slowdown in the economic recovery, according to a survey by the FGV.

The financial market’s expectation for economic growth in 2021 is currently at 4.93%, according to the latest Focus survey by the Central Bank, after falling by 4.1% in 2020. For 2022, the average projection is 1%.

The market currently projects a Selic rate at 9.25% per year at the end of 2021. However, by the end of 2022, economists have raised the expectation for the Selic rate to 11% per year, which assumes more expensive credit and more brakes for consumption and investments.