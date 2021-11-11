RMP: For Flamengo, Palmeiras with the current formation gives more chances – 11/11/2021

Palmeiras reached their sixth consecutive victory in the Brasileirão, beating Atlético-GO 4-0 at Allianz Parque, in another good performance by the duo of midfielders Gustavo Scarpa and Raphael Veiga, in a formation in which Abel Ferreira sets up a team without the presence of a fixed center forward, with Ron occupying the position and Dudu moving a lot in the offensive field.

At the UOL News Sport, Renato Maurício Prado says that Palmeiras managed to fit his team well with the lineup of Scarpa and Veiga together, but he has doubts if Abel Ferreira will use the same formation for the final of the Libertadores against Flamengo, considering that for the club rubro- black, the best thing would be, given the difficulty of Renato Gaúcho’s team in recent games against more closed teams in defense.

“Palmeiras has been playing very well in the last rounds, yesterday was the sixth consecutive victory and I think that the Palmeiras team fit in with this union of Gustavo Scarpa and Raphael Veiga, Raphael Veiga is really playing what I think he never played for Palmeiras. Now, my big doubt is whether Abel will keep this team, this formation, when I refer to it, it’s Gustavo Scarpa and Raphael Veiga together, for the Libertadores final against Flamengo “, says Renato.

“For the football that Palmeiras started to play after they joined the starting lineup, I think it would be normal, but given Abel Ferreira’s history, I tend to think not, I tend to think that when he’s right, he’ll let Scarpa on the bench to be another great offensive option during the match and he’s going to put in another defensive midfielder. That’s the big question,” he adds.

For the journalist, the formation of Palmeiras with a more creative midfield increases the possibility of a technically good game in the decision of the continental title, but it also gives more chances to Flamengo, who live a moment below Palmeiras amidst the embezzlement, in addition, criticism of coach Renato Gaúcho.

“I think that for Flamengo, playing with the current team gives Flamengo more chances, because, the way Flamengo is involved with Renato Gaúcho, facing a very closed team, Flamengo would have difficulty and would have to fight expose more. So I think it’s better for everyone if he plays and eats these two, but I think he won’t play,” says Renato.

“If Palmeiras comes with this more offensive formation, with this formation that is playing so well, then I think the game can be good to see, with many chances to score side by side. I think for Flamengo it’s more easy to play against this pair. Although it means playing against a team that is already packed and very well connected since these two joined, since the entry of Gustavo Scarpa with Raphael Veiga that Palmeiras did not have such a creative midfield,” he concludes .