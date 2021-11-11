RMP: Sylvinho is playing teacher Pardal at Corinthians – 11/11/2021

Corinthians faced the leader Atlético-MG at Mineirão and was another victim of the team from Cuca, losing 3-0, a result that broke a streak of two wins in the games against Chapecoense and Fortaleza and eliminated the team from the G4 of Brasileirão. Although the possibility of guaranteeing himself at Libertadores is still great, the performance returned to concern the fans, with criticism of coach Sylvinho.

At the UOL News Sport, Renato Maurício Prado affirms that, although they were winning their games, Corinthians was not playing well, considering some of Sylvinho’s choices as wrong, as in the case of Renato Augusto selected as a center forward, for example.

“Corinthians are not playing well. Not even when they win they are playing well. They achieved that victory against Chapecoense with a goal in the last move of the match. The truth is that Sylvinho has not yet been able to arm this team and this idea of Renato Augusto as a fake 9, sorry Sylvinho, but this is a hell of an invention, he’s playing Professor Pardal”, says Renato.

“It’s not working, it’s evidently taking Renato Augusto from a role where he surrenders to put him in a role where he’s completely lost”, he adds.

The journalist says he does not believe that the coach will remain in charge of Corinthians for the 2022 season even if he manages to qualify for the group stage of the Libertadores.

“I think Sylvinho’s work so far is very worrying, I don’t know, and the crowd is already mad at him. So he’s going to qualify for Libertadores, of course, in this spree of openings for Libertadores, he’s going to join, but I I don’t see Sylvinho next year at Corinthians,” says Renato.

Alicia Klein draws attention to Corinthians having started the Brasileirão as a team that would fight not to fall and then excited as a candidate for the G4 after the arrival of reinforcements under Sylvinho’s command, but sees the current position as equivalent to the Corinthians team.

“I don’t think it was a team to go down, but I think that in this condition, with this team, I don’t know if in Sylvinho’s hand or not next year, Corinthians will hardly have a team to dispute the title with Palmeiras, Atlético- MG, Flamengo, even Athletico-PR, Red Bull Bragantino in a good phase, these teams are coming strong, I think Corinthians will remain a mid-table team if they don’t make any important changes for next year” , concludes.