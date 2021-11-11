RMP: Will Abel have the courage to unite Scarpa and Veiga in the Libertadores final? – Renato Maurício Prado

After a worrying sequence of bad results, Palmeiras seems to have been right, reaching, with a rout against Atlético Goianiense, the sixth consecutive victory in the Brazilian Nationals. More than that, since then, he started playing offensive, engaging and, at certain times, even exciting football.

To the point of already being considered by many the big favorite to win the Libertadores tri-game, against Flamengo de Renato Gaúcho, who, on the contrary, has shown themselves to be lost amidst the marathon of games and the frightening sequence of injuries that plague their millionaire squad .

I see three directly responsible for the evolution of Palmeira: Dudu, who with more game rhythm and greater freedom, is returning to being that insinuating player from before his escape to the Arab world and the duo Gustavo Scarpa and Raphael Veiga, two classic midfielders who managed to give the previously insipid midfield of Abel Ferreira (used and used to scaling a battalion of defensive midfielders) a hitherto rare shine.

The big question now is whether the Portuguese coach will have the courage to use such a formation against Flamengo, playing with open chest, as equals, or if, when it comes time to drink water, he will leave Scarpa on the bench, as an offensive option, and will climb more a defensive midfielder, closing as he did in the two games against Atlético Mineiro, to come out on counterattacks.

In particular, I still think that Abel’s defensive spirit will lead him to bet on a top-flight midfield with only one real point guard: Raphael Veiga, who is experiencing an exceptional technical moment.

Following the same reasoning, I bet that, at right-back, Marcos Rocha’s replacement, suspended, will be Maike and not Gabriel Menino, who is much more talented and offensive. To be checked, on the 27th, at the Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo.