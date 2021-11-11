Road transport startup receives R$1.14 billion and becomes a new Brazilian unicorn – 11/10/2021 – Market

The new startup of road transport, Carrega.com, is born, valued at more than US$ 1 billion (R$ 5.7 billion), which makes it the new Brazilian unicorn. Under the umbrella of the holding are the startups of the cargo transport sector CarregaBras, CargoX and CarregaPago, created in 2008, 2016 and 2021, respectively.

The investments that took it to this level total US$ 200 million (R$ 1.14 billion) and were led by managers such as Softbank and Tencent, who also carried out their pricing.

Federico Vega’s business digitizes communication between truck drivers and carriers with the intention of reducing defaults, cargo theft and other logistical problems. The idea is to be a “free market for road transport”.

Currently, all users registered on the platform are from Brazil, but Vega, who is from Argentina, wants to expand to other countries in Latin America. Currently, the most they do is deliver cargo to neighboring nations, such as the entrepreneur’s home country.

The union of the three companies makes logtech manage to act on three fronts: the payment and receipt of freight, through fintech CarregaPago, credit offer with CargoX and a kind of Uber of road transport through CarregaBras.

Currently, the group processes R$100 billion in transactions and R$2.5 trillion in value of transported goods, despite not having yet found the point of financial equilibrium.