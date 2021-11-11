A defibrillator with a Fluminense ; Jesus Christ saying “Arise and walk”; hands coming out of the tombs in the cemetery… In this Brazilian Championship, the tricolor fan is probably already used to the memes before facing teams that are fighting relegation. Was the team a kind of Robin Hood, hero of English culture who robbed the rich to give to the poor?

The truth is that Tricolor, currently in eighth place with 42 points, has an unstable championship, both under the command of Roger Machado and Marcão, and has 45.1% success after 31 rounds. Their performance is below average both against the teams in the Libertadores classification zone (40%) and against the teams in the relegation zone (42.8%), considering the position of each opponent at the time of each match.

However, there is a coincidence that makes Flu a “fidel balance”: it won 12 points against G-6 teams and lost the same amount to Z-4 teams.

So far, Fluminense has played 10 games against G-6 opponents and has won three, three draws and four defeats. He beat Bragantino, who was fifth, and twice with Flamengo, when his rival was in sixth and second place. He drew with Bragantino himself in the turn, when the opponent was already in fourth place, with the then vice-leader Fortaleza and with the leader Atlético-MG. And lost to Athletico-PR, who was second; from Palmeiras, which was the first; from Fortaleza, on the way back, when it was in fourth place; and Corinthians, which was sixth in the table.

2 out of 5 Fluminense won both classics with Flamengo at Brasileirão — Photo: André Durão Fluminense won both classics with Flamengo at Brasileirão — Photo: André Durão

Flu x G-6: scored 12 out of 30 points

Bragantino (4th) 2 x 2 Fluminense

Fortaleza (2nd) 1 x 1 Fluminense

Fluminense 1 x 4 Athletico-PR (2nd)

Flamengo (6th) 0 x 1 Fluminense

Palm trees (1st) 1 x 0 Fluminense

Fluminense 1 x 1 Atlético-MG (1st)

Fluminense 2 x 1 Bragantino (5th)

Fluminense 0 x 2 Fortaleza (4th)

Corinthians (6th) 1 x 0 Fluminense

Fluminense 3 x 1 Flamengo (2nd)

On the other hand, against teams that were in the Z-4 ​​at the time of the clash, there were seven matches, with Fluminense’s three victories, no draw and four defeats. He won twice against Sport, when Leão was ranked 17th in both situations; and one from the Chapecoense lantern. But they lost two to Grêmio, when their opponent was in last and penultimate places in the table; one for América-MG, then third from bottom; and one for Santos, at the time in 17th place. He scored nine of the 21 points in dispute, that is, he failed to add 12.

3 out of 5 Fluminense lost both games to Grêmio, too bad in this Serie A — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF Fluminense lost both games to Grêmio, too bad in this Serie A — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF

Flu x Z-4: scored 9 out of 21 points

Sport (17th) 1 x 2 Fluminense

Fluminense 0 x 1 Grêmio (20th)

América-MG (18º) 1 x 0 Fluminense

Chapecoense (20º) 1 x 2 Fluminense

Santos (17th) 2 x 0 Fluminense

Fluminense 1 x 0 Sport (17th)

Grêmio (19th) 1 x 0 Fluminense

Two setbacks draw even more attention in the face of opponents sunk in crisis: against Grêmio, which had only won one of its last 10 games; and against Santos, who had won only one of the last 15 matches played. Recently, Fluminense also lost to another team in a bad moment: Ceará, which had only triumphed in one of its last 14 duels. But as Vozão was in 14th place when they faced Tricolor, the clash did not make the list.

4 out of 5 Marcão has the mission of looking for a spot at Libertadores in the final stretch — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC Marcão’s mission is to seek a spot at Libertadores in the final stretch — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC

Now do the math: if they had managed to impose themselves without stumbling against the teams in the relegation zone, Fluminense would have 12 points more in the table, which would leave them today with 54 points and tied with Flamengo in third place, with the classification for Libertadores already guaranteed.

Of the seven remaining rounds, Flu still faces two more opponents that are currently in the G-6 (Palmeiras and Atlético-MG) and two that are in the Z-4 ​​(Juventude and Chapecoense).

After “resurrecting” Grêmio, Fluminense will have to bet on Robin Hood’s fame in the next round so as not to see the Libertadores spot go far away. Tricolor’s next opponent will be the powerful vice-leader Palmeiras on Sunday, at 18:15 (GMT), at Maracanã.

