Rockstar removes GTA Trilogy from PSN temporarily; understand

Rockstar Games will launch GTA Trilogy officially at 12:00 today (11), but some PlayStation 4 and PS5 players managed to access the game during the night, including in Brazil. Thanks to a PlayStation Store bug, the compilation was released from midnight, around 12 hours ahead of schedule.

To fix the problem, Rockstar Games had to take drastic measures: the company pulled the games from PS4 and PS5 stores. Until the official release at noon, the compilation is only listed as “announced” on the platform, with only the option to add the title to the wish list. As a result, new players were unable to purchase the game on Sony consoles.

The sale of GTA Trilogy has been temporarily suspended on PlayStationSource: PlayStation Network

The problem is the same one that led to gameplay leaks a day ahead of release. Yesterday (10), players from Australia and New Zealand managed to play the trilogy through the PlayStation Network. It is noteworthy that no system modification process needed to be done by users, the PlayStation store simply released the games too soon.

Scheduled for release at noon today, GTA Trilogy has versions for PC and PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles.