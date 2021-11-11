Rodolfo Rodrigues: Sad to see Cruzeiro celebrating its permanence in Series B – 11/10/2021

Cruzeiro beat Brusque this Tuesday (9), by 2 x 0, in a game valid for the 35th round of the Serie B of the Brazilian Nationals and practically ruled out the risk of falling to Serie C in 2022. At the end of the match, which marked the farewell of striker Rafael Sóbis, Cruzeiro celebrated their permanence in the Segundona for another year — in 2022 they will compete in the tournament for the third year in a row. Something unthinkable not so long ago.

One of the giants of Brazilian football and also one of the clubs with the most important achievements in South American football, Cruzeiro has been suffering over the past three years due to the poor management of its top hats and today the most it can offer its fans is permanence in the B Series of the Brazilian and with a lot of sweat.

Relegated in the 2019 Brasileirão, Cruzeiro had a bad campaign in their first dispute in the Second Division, in 2020, where they finished in 11th place with 14 wins, 13 draws and 11 defeats. In that championship, when he was coached for a period by Luiz Felipe Scolari, Raposa didn’t even enter the G4 and had the best position in 10th place in the 29th and 30th rounds. Very little.

In 2021, to the despair of its huge fans, Cruzeiro managed to be even worse. So far, in 35 rounds, their use is only 43.3% of the points (10 wins, 16 draws and 9 losses). And that’s what got two straight victories in the last two rounds. By beating Londrina and Brusque, direct rivals, Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s team finally found themselves far from the relegation zone for Serie C!

In this current Serie B, Cruzeiro also did not come close to dreaming of returning to the First Division in 2022. Interestingly, its best position in the competition, for now, is the 10th place it occupies today (but it may be surpassed at the end of this 35th round). Prior to that, his best position had been 11th place in the 6th and 30th round.

Indebted and with a weak squad, Cruzeiro 2021 did not reach the State final, fell in the 3rd Phase of the Copa do Brasil and will finish Serie B far from the 2022 Serie A access zone. Another sad year for Fox , who can’t even dream of something better for next season.

You can also find me on twitter (@rodolfo1975) or on Instagram (football_em_numeros)