Rodolfo Rodrigues: This is the worst São Paulo in the era of running stitches – 11/10/2021

São Paulo drew with Fortaleza by 1 x 1 this Wednesday (10), away from home, and dropped to 14th place at the end of the 31st round of the Brasileirão. With only 40.8% of success, Rogério Ceni’s team has been doing its worst campaign in the era of straight points, since 2003.

In the history of Brasileirão, this is the second worst campaign for São Paulo since its debut, in 1967, in the former Roberto Gomes Pedrosa Tournament. Only in 1998 was the use of the São Paulo tricolor worse — it won 39.1% of the points, with 8 wins, 3 draws and 12 defeats. That year, São Paulo was thrashed by Portuguesa 7 x 2 and finished in 15th place.

Worst São Paulo campaigns in the history of Brasileirão (1967-2021):

39.1% – 1998 (8 wins, 3 draws and 12 losses)

40.9% – 2021 (8 wins, 14 draws and 9 losses)

41% – 1976 (4 wins, 4 draws and 5 losses)

43.9% – 2013 (14 wins, 8 draws and 16 losses)

43.9% – 2017 (13 wins, 11 draws and 14 losses)

In the 2021 Brasileirão, São Paulo, in 31 games, scored just 24 goals, counting today’s free kick, made by Benítez, in stoppage time. This is his worst attack in a single edition since 1967 with an average of 0.77 goals per game.

Worst attacks by São Paulo in the history of Brasileirão (1967-2021):

0.77 – 2021 (24 goals in 31 games)

0.91 – 1988 (21 goals in 23 games)

0.96 – 1990 (24 goals in 25 games)

0.96 – 1971 (26 goals in 27 games)

1.03 – 2013 (39 goals in 38 games)

1.03 – 2019 (39 goals in 38 games)

Under the command of Rogério Ceni, at Brasileirão 2021, São Paulo now has 2 wins, 3 draws and 1 defeat (50% success). With Hernán Crespo, the team’s performance was only 38.7%. There are 7 games left in the championship and São Paulo is just 5 points from the relegation zone.

In the next rounds, São Paulo will play Flamengo (home), Palmeiras (away), Athletico-PR (home), Grêmio (away), Sport (home), Juventude (home) and América-MG (away).

