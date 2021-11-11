Rodrigo Caio is out of the game against Bahia – Flamengo

Following the Medical Department’s planning, Flamengo decided to spare the athlete in the round

This Thursday (11), the Flamengo faces Bahia, in a game valid for the 31st round of the Brasileirão. In order to rediscover the path of victories, Rubro-Negro will have some reinforcements, such as defender David Luiz. However, if one defender returns, the other will be preserved. Rodrigo Caio will not take the field in front of the Bahia Tricolor, as he will comply with the medical department’s muscle preservation planning.

It is worth mentioning that Rodrigo Caio comes from the sequence as a starter in Renato Gaúcho’s team and has a history of injuries. Thus, with the objective of not losing the defender to the Libertadores final, Flamengo’s great game of the season, the medical department chose to preserve him. With the Brazilian title practically out of the question, Rubro-Negro should promote a kind of laboratory in the national league. The information is from Jornal O Dia.

With that, Rodrigo Caio joins seven other Flamengo embezzlers for the match. They are: Arrascaeta, Pedro, Filipe Luís, Diego Alves, Willian Arão, Everton Ribeiro and Isla. The first five are handed over to the medical department, while the last ones are out by suspension and Covid-19 protocol. Thus, the technician Renato Gaucho must send the following formation to the field: Hugo Souza; Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, David Luiz and Ramon (Renê); Diego Ribas, Thiago Maia, Andreas, Michael, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

In another good ‘test’ for the Libertadores final, Mais Querido has already finished the preparation plan aiming at the duel against Bahia. Flamengo faces Tricolor this Thursday (11), at 7 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã. The match will feature Premiere FC, but Coluna do Fla brings the most red and black transmission on the internet.