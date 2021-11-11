Rodrigo Santoro admits he refused several jobs abroad

Rodrigo Santoro, actor, in an interview with the journalist Zeca Camargo, admitted that he refused several jobs abroad after numerous successful films in Brazil.

“Disservice”

“It was a production model where I read scripts and they were very stereotyped. I turned down some things because I thought it was a disservice. First because I didn’t find it interesting, because I didn’t think I had enough depth. Imagine, I was coming from ‘Bicho de 7 Cabeças’, ‘Abril Despedaçado’, ‘Carandiru’. These were my first three experiences in cinema. And I was wanting to expand into more depth, into more research, into more study. And I came across a stoned character. It was always a Juan, a Jamirez…”, he vented.

The actor is focused on promoting his new feature prisoners in streaming from Netflix and he didn’t hide his enthusiasm for the new job.

“This movie, “The 7 Prisoners”, wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for streaming. Also because we live in a moment where cultural production in Brazil is practically non-existent. Cinema is surviving, for example, thanks to streaming. The “7 Prisoners” is an example of this. The film will also premiere in cinema. It will be in streaming, on the platform and also in the movies. There are two ways, including relating to the work, two ways of watching it. It’s different for you to watch a movie at the cinema and watch it on streaming, but streaming is also giving access to a lot of people who might not have gone to the cinema.”, revealed.

Tribute to Gilberto Braga

even abroad, Rodrigo Santoro showed gratitude to the author Gilberto Braga, who died last month, for the opportunity in the soap opera Pátria Minha and raved about the author.

“Gilberto Braga had a unique talent to provoke the country. His stories always questioned our structures with intelligence and elegance. I remember having done some tests, until being approved by him, to play a character in “Pátria Minha” in 1994. It was one of my first jobs on television, and I had the opportunity to be close to Claudia Abreu, Tarcísio Meira , Eva Wilma and many other masters. Your sharp text and your bold vision of Brazilian society will be missed. Rest, master. Thanks for everything”, he said.

