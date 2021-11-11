Round 6 creator confirms series’ second season on Netflix

Soon the South Korean series ‘Round 6’, which debuted on September 17, won over the Netflix subscriber audience and became the most watched series in history on the platform. The plot, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, takes place in South Korea and narrates a bizarre and scary game that promises a billionaire prize to the winner, and a tragic fate for the loser.

In the series, one of the six games and the one that became most famous, consists of running while the doll is singing “Fried potatoes, 1, 2, 3”. If she turns her head and notices, through her sensors, any movement outside of the music, she shoots through her eyes and the player of the game is immediately eliminated – and killed, obviously.

Now the question that remains is: where is the second director season?

The good news is that fans of the series can already celebrate, as the second season has been confirmed by the director, who said that the sequel to the story is already in development.

And when will the big debut be?

Although the news generated a lot of excitement in the public, Dong-hyuk, he said he doesn’t know yet when the new scenes will be streaming, given that the show’s sequel is in an early development process.

What to expect from next season?

You’re probably wondering what the plot will be for season two of Round 6, about this the author of the story has already said that Gi-hun will come back, to do something for the world. According to him, one of the ideas is for Gi-hun to go after all those responsible for the inhuman games to which he and others were subjected.

series repercussion

The K-drama “Round 6”, which in the rest of the world became known as “Squid Game” or “Squid’s Game”, surpassed all expectations when it became the most watched series in the history of Netflix, more than 111 million of platform subscribers watched.

Previously, the most watched series post on the same platform was the American “Bridgerton”, by Shonda Rhimes, inspired by the books by author Julia Quinn, which was watched by more than 82 million accounts.