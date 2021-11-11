Round results prevent Botafogo from being able to guarantee access this Thursday

The results of this Wednesday in Serie B prevented the Botafogo to mathematically guarantee access in case of victory over Ponte Preta this Thursday, at the end of the 35th round.

Goiás and CRB won their games against Coritiba and Londrina, respectively, by 2-1 and 1-0, both at home, and can still reach Glorioso even in case of victory against Moisés Lucarelli.

Goiás was 58 points and returned to the G-4, being now four points behind Botafogo. The CRB reached 57 and is in fifth position. These are the two that could still reach Stove even with a victory over the Bridge.

Guarani (56) and CSA (55) remain firm in the fight to move up, but if Botafogo wins this Thursday’s game, these two clubs would no longer be able to reach Fogão.

Title on Monday?

If the round prevents Botafogo from going up this Thursday, it opens the chance for Stove to be champion next Monday. Glorioso can open four points ahead of Coritiba, who lost to Goiás this Wednesday.

To be champion in the next round, Fogão would have to beat Ponte Preta and Operário and hope for Coritiba not to defeat the lantern and already relegated Brasil-RS in Couto Pereira, on Sunday.

See the classification of Series B: