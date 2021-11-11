Russia breaks record for Covid-19 deaths for 2nd consecutive day

Only 48% of the Russian population is fully vaccinated against the new coronavirus; Minister of Health speaks of the need for ‘a firmer stance’

MISTER SHADOW/ASI/ESTADÃO CONTENT 258,000 people are hospitalized in Russia with symptoms of Covid-19, with 30,000 in serious condition and 7,000 in ICU beds,



THE Russia registered this Wednesday, 10, more 1,239 deaths per Covid-19, marking his second consecutive day of record breaking notifications of deaths in the pandemic – according to information from the center for the fight against the new coronavirus. Last Tuesday, the body set up by the Russian government released a bulletin with information on 1,211 deaths caused by the infection. A further 34,656 cases of infection were reported in the last 24 hours, a quantity lower than the day before, when the committee indicated the detection of 39,160 positives. With today’s update, Russia totals 250,454 people killed with Covid-19. Unofficial estimates suggest that the number could be up to twice as high.

According to the state committee, Moscow was the region of the country with the most deaths registered in the last 24 hours, totaling 98, followed by St. Petersburg, with 82, and the rest of the metropolitan region of the capital, with 55. In all, 258,000 people are hospitalized in Russia with symptoms of Covid-19, with 30,000 in serious condition and 7,000 in ICU beds, according to Health Minister Mikhail Murashko. In an audience with deputies, he warned that oxygen reserves in 12 of the 85 regions will only be sufficient for two days. Murashko assured that it is necessary to insist on “a firmer posture” in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19. In St. Petersburg, the authorities made it mandatory to apply doses in people over 60 and in people with comorbidities. “I didn’t see any person vaccinated in the ICUs”, claimed the minister in agreement with the authorities in the region. So far, only 48% of the Russian population is fully vaccinated against the new coronavirus, representing just over 57.2 million people.

*With information from EFE