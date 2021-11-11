Russia to unveil Su-75 Checkmate fighter prototype at Dubai air show

The plane was delivered to the Dubai World Central complex by an An-124 plane, revealed the state-owned technology company Rostec

MOSCOW/TASS/. A prototype of Russia’s latest-generation single-engine fighter Checkmate was delivered aboard an An-124 ‘Ruslan’ cargo plane to the UAE for its presentation at the Dubai Airshow, state-owned technology company Rostec said. TASS on November 9th.

“In fact, a prototype of the new Checkmate single-engine fighter jet has arrived in the United Arab Emirates for its participation in the Dubai Airshow international exhibition. The plane was delivered to the Dubai World Central complex by an An-124 plane,” said the state-owned company.

Russia will demonstrate the Checkmate fighter abroad for the first time. A series of closed and open-door presentations with media participation is planned, Rostec said.

The CEO of Russian state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport (within Rostec) Alexander Mikheyev told TASS in late October that potential foreign customers have shown increased interest in the state-of-the-art single-engine Checkmate tactical fighter. The new plane was in demand in some arms markets and the Air Forces of many countries in South America needed such aircraft, he said.

Checkmate single engine fighter

Russian state-owned technology company Rostec unveiled the latest domestic single-engine fighter, dubbed the Checkmate, at the MAKS 2021 international air fair, which took place in the suburban city of Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, on July 20-25. The new aircraft created by Rostec on its own initiative, is a derivative of the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter.

The new single-engine fighter is based on stealth technology and is equipped with an internal compartment for air-to-air and air-to-surface weapons. The fighter will have a payload of over 7 tons and will be able to hit up to six targets at the same time.

The Checkmate fighter will be capable of flying at Mach 1.8 (1.8 times the speed of sound) and will have an operational range of 3,000 km. The aircraft will be equipped with a highly efficient engine. The new fighter is due to fly in 2023, and Rostec plans to launch series production of the fighter jet from 2026.

Russia’s latest fighter jet must compete with the American F-35A Lightning II and the Swedish JAS-39 Gripen. Checkmate incorporates the latest systems, including its open architecture configuration to meet customer requirements and unique artificial intelligence technologies.