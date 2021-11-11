Sabesp makes changes to the monthly billing bill and advises on ‘false water bill’

Sabesp (Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo) made changes, since October 13, to the monthly bill distributed to customers in the state. The company advises on the new model of the accounts and claims that they “are not fake”.

The main change in the account is property identification. In the new model, the water connection is now identified by the supply number inscribed in the upper left corner of the form and right below there is the code to request the registration of the account in automatic debit.

According to Sabesp, the new bill is one of the changes implemented in the Company’s new digital transformation process, aimed at “taking into account the needs and expectations of each customer, with new features and more speed”.

Changes to the water bill (Sabesp)

The company also informed that customers with updated registration received information about the new platform and about changes in previous accounts and via SMS.

With the new commercial system, the user is now registered by his CPF or CNPJ. Sabesp also informs that the customer can choose the due date of the accounts, with six options of days: 01, 05, 10, 15, 20 and 25.

More information about the new trading system is available on the company’s website.

