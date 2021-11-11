Samsung gives freebie cleaning cloth to tease Apple

O apple polishing cloth it’s been buzzing since the day it was released in October. The simple cloth drew attention mainly for the price: R$ 219 in Brazil. As usual, competing manufacturers used the novelty to provoke the Apple. This time, Samsung Germany decided to offer the same cloth, slightly larger, to its customers for free.

According to the website Galaxy Club, the South Korean company announced that if consumers wanted a Samsung Polishing Cloth, they could simply submit their order through Samsung Members. The “freebie” offer, however, was limited to only the first thousand participants and has now ended.

Email sent to Samsung customers (Source: Galaxy Club/Reproduction)

The initiative is clearly an ordeal for the South Korean. It is noteworthy that while the polishing cloth sold by Apple measures 16 x 16 cm, the product offered by Samsung is 20 x 20 cm.

sales success

Made with “soft and non-abrasive” material, the Apple polishing cloth is already considered a sales success in the United States. This is because the flannel has already run out of stocks in the country, in addition to having deliveries scheduled until the first half of January. In Brazil, the Apple website shows that the accessory has a period of up to ten weeks for shipping.

Apple says the cloth can be used “safely and efficiently on any Apple screen, including nano-texture glass.”