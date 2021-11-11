Santos wins and Chapecoense is first relegated to Serie B in 2022

Santos beat Red Bull Bragantino by 2-0, in Vila Belmiro, this Wednesday (10). But who was not happy with the result was Chapecoense, which is the first team relegated to Serie B of the 2022 Brasileirão. With the Santos victory, the first team outside the relegation zone became Bahia, in 16th position, that with 36 points, it can no longer be reached by Chape.

Verdão do Oeste can even equal 36 points if they won all the games and Bahia lost them all by the end of the championship, but the number of victories, a tiebreaker in the classification, cannot be reached by Chape. Tricolor has nine victories, Chapecoense can only reach eight. This is the second relegation in the club’s history, which left Serie A for the first time in 2019.

The club from Santa Catarina is the last one in the competition with 15 points won in 31 rounds. The fight now is to add at least three more points, so that it is not the holder of the worst campaign in the history of the competition in the straight points format. The owner of this brand is América-RN, which in 2007 won just 17 points.

Ahead, Santa Catarina have seven games to prevent that from happening. The matches are against Santos (away), Grêmio (home), América-MG (away), Atlético-GO (home), Sport (home) and Fluminense (away).