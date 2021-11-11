São Paulo appoints a study committee to separate football from the social club; see details | São Paulo

This committee will be responsible for presenting a project to the Board of Directors within one year. If approved in this first instance, it will proceed to the Advisory Board and, finally, to the Advisory Board.

The team for this study will be led by advisors Adilson Alves Martins, José Alberto dos Santos and Vinicius Medeiros Leite. The tax lawyer Juliano Di Pietro will be a consultant for the project as he has experience in the matter.

The idea of ​​separating the sectors is an old theme at Morumbi. In 2018, the São Paulo Board of Directors discussed a project to make this condition feasible. He foresaw the creation of a company to manage a professional team, stadium, training centers, youth categories, sponsorships, licensing and everything related to football.

This company would be 100% controlled by São Paulo Futebol Clube.

Whenever football made a profit, a portion of the amounts would be returned to the social club. When there was a loss, the company would absorb it. The inspiration, albeit with changes and adaptations to Brazil, was Bayern Munich, which created a company to take care of football, but with shareholder control of the club.

Whoever held a managerial position in the social club could not hold positions in the company that would take care of football. This Board of Directors would appoint the company’s CEO and the directors of each of the areas.

Former São Paulo president José Eduardo Mesquita Pimenta was appointed to chair the commission that would analyze the case. In April 2018, he considered the project unfeasible due to tax issues.

The initial project underwent changes and went on to a new analysis by the Board of Directors. However, there was no continuation of the club’s internal procedures.

In 2019, former president Leco invited the then president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (DEM), to visit the CT of Barra Funda.

At that time, Maia held conversations with clubs and entities about the bill that intends to generate incentives for clubs interested in creating companies to manage the professional football department. This was one of the goals of the past administration.

The current administration hopes that the new study will be different from the others already presented at the club.

The councilors will also vote on the next 18th on a bylaw reform for São Paulo. The main point will be the reelection of the president, who currently has a single term of three years.

The term of councilors may also change, from three to six years, thus reducing the political process within the club.

To be approved, the proposal must receive half of the votes of the Deliberative Council (131 votes). If approved, the chairman of the Deliberative Council, Olten Ayres, will have up to 30 (thirty) days to call an Extraordinary General Meeting.