São Paulo Chamber approves Social Security Reform in the municipality after a day marked by tension inside and outside the House | São Paulo

Amid protests, the City Council of São Paulo approved in the early hours of this Thursday (11), in the second and final vote, the Social Security Reform of the civil servants sent by Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB). The bill to amend the Organic Law (PLO) received 37 votes in favor and 18 against.

As this is a PLO, there is no need for sanction from the mayor. The text will take effect in 120 days.

The law provides that around 63,000 retirees who earn more than the minimum wage (R$ 1,100) will start to contribute to the municipal social security at a rate of 14%. Under the current rule of the municipality, the percentage is only deducted from those who earn more than R$6,433.

The text had been approved in the first vote on October 14 and underwent changes, at the request of the Executive, which were approved by a Special Committee for House Studies before going to the plenary in a second vote on Tuesday (9).

The session was marked by fights and discussions between government and opposition parliamentarians, in the plenary, and also by confrontation outside the House between servers who demonstrated against the reform and civil guards and military police.

Protesters threw eggs, bottles and flag poles at the Chamber building, and guards fired back with rubber bullets. A woman was injured in the leg during the action of the Military Police and the GCM.

Confrontation between protesters and police set vote at City Hall

The Military Police and the Metropolitan Civil Guard (GCM) tried to quell the riots, and rubber bullets, pepper spray and tear gas were used. Protesters set fire to objects and blocked the streets of the Center that surround the Chamber.

1 of 4 Protesters set fire in front of the Chamber during a protest against the São Paulo Municipal Social Security Reform — Photo: Rodrigo Rodrigues/g1 Protesters set fire in front of the Chamber during a protest against the São Paulo Municipal Social Security Reform — Photo: Rodrigo Rodrigues/g1

The new text approved by the plenary after the changes stipulates that the rate charged is progressive, starting at 14% and reaching 22% for those who receive more. The councilors, however, removed the exclusion from an article of the law that gives the Executive the power to create an extraordinary contribution in case of deficit.

The city government claims that the gap in Social Security is R$ 171 billion, and that the reform is necessary to balance the accounts. Officials against the measure, however, claim that there will be damage to those who already earn low wages.

Since the beginning of the discussions, several protests have been carried out. Last Saturday (6), a group of protesters took posters against the reform during the inauguration of Parque Augusta, in the center of the capital.

The São Paulo City Council approved the Social Security Reform proposal, in the 1st round, on October 14th.

The text had 37 votes for and 16 against. To enter into force, the bill still needs to pass the second vote in plenary.

The Social Security Reform bill (PLO 7/21) wants the municipal retirees earning more than one minimum wage start to contribute to the municipal pension. The city hall has 121,100 active workers and 113,600 retired and pensioners.

The session began on Wednesday (13), lasted until dawn, being suspended and restarted on Thursday (14).

Municipal civil servants protest against changes in the capital’s Social Security

The approval in the 1st round took place in front of a lot of turmoil and outcry among the opposition and government councilors. Outside, municipal servants against the proposal staged yet another demonstration, with banners and posters against Ricardo Nunes, as was the case on the first day.

2 of 4 Municipal civil servants during an act in front of the City Council of São Paulo this Wednesday (13). — Photo: Rodrigo Rodrigues/g1 Municipal servants during an act in front of the City Council of São Paulo this Wednesday (13). — Photo: Rodrigo Rodrigues/g1

During the first voting session, councilors for and against the proposal. Councilor Delegate Palumbo (MDB), who is from the same party as the mayor, attacked the text in the gallery.

“I am married to a teacher, my father is a teacher, I am a civil servant and I refuse to vote against my brothers-in-arms, the GCMs. They want to dump all pension deficits on public servants. You taxing a person who earns a minimum wage is cowardice. The mayor is from my party, but I am not obliged to obey any political or political party”, he stated.

According to councilwoman Silvia Faria, from the PSOL Feminist Bank, who is a municipal civil servant, the capitalization model proposed by Ricardo Nunes in the reform failed in Chile and should not be applied in the city.

“It’s a project that wants to tax retirees and pensioners, all retirees, at 14% of their salaries, that is, a wage confiscation. In addition, it allows the mayor to increase the contribution rate beyond 14%. And the most terrible thing of all is that it separates Social Security into two funds, placing the new ones in capitalization pensions, which is something that did not work out. They applied in Chile and there today the retired receives 30% of his salary, in addition to causing a huge social problem for the elderly”, he said.

3 of 4 Councilors Delegado Palumbo (MDB), Silvia Faria (PSOL), Janaína Lima (Novo) and Cris Monteiro (Novo). — Photo: Montage/g1 Councilors Delegado Palumbo (MDB), Silvia Faria (PSOL), Janaína Lima (Novo) and Cris Monteiro (Novo). — Photo: Montage/g1

Councilwoman Janaína Lima (Novo), rapporteur for a Social Security study commission, stated that she is in favor of the reform proposed by the mayor.

“It needs to happen even for a guarantee of the servers. Can you imagine contributing for 30 years, arriving at the time of your retirement and not having the right? Is the financial health of the city compromised to such an extent that you cannot collect your salary? So, we really need to discuss, create a new social security system that provides the fiscal health that the city needs and the security of retirement for public servants. It is very important that austerity is a relevant agenda, but that a fair reform is also thought out, thinking not only of civil servants, but of the entire population of the city”, declared the congressman.

Councilwoman Cris Monteiro, also from the Partido Novo, said that without the approval of the project, there will be no guarantee of payment for the retirement of civil servants in the future.

“If we don’t carry out the Social Security reform, I would like to tell all civil servants: you will not receive pensions. The medicine is very bitter, but it has to be taken”, he argued.

In a statement, the city hall informed, at the time, that the Municipal Social Security Reform follows the Constitution’s regulations to address deficits and that “it maintains permanent dialogue with all union entities and reaffirms its concern with the sustainability of the municipal social security system and with fiscal responsibility “.

Taxation of 63 thousand retirees

In the bill sent to the Chamber, Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) suggests charging social security contributions from inactive workers who receive above the minimum wage.

“This measure adapts to the age of the federal Social Security Reform and starts to deduct the contribution of those who were exempt, between the ceiling and the minimum wage. These people start to make their contribution, but these will have an increase. You take the increase granted and the contribution is equivalent”, explained the mayor.

The city hall informed that the hole in the municipal welfare is at R$ 171 billion. According to Ricardo Nunes, if the project is approved by the councilors, it will be possible to reduce the gap by up to R$ 111 billion.

For the Union of Public Servants (Sindsep), the city’s proposal will harm both retirees and the population in general.

“The population is going to pay this bill, because this money goes to the financial system and does not return. So the City Hall will pay this bill with the money of the public servants and the population”, says Sérgio Antiqueira, president of Sindsep.

4 of 4 Municipal civil servants protest against Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) this Wednesday (13th), in front of the São Paulo City Council. — Photo: Rodrigo Rodrigues/g1 Municipal civil servants protest against Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) this Wednesday (13th), in front of the São Paulo City Council. — Photo: Rodrigo Rodrigues/g1