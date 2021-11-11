São Paulo creates a committee to study and present a project to separate football and social club

A subject much questioned by fans in recent years, the separation between professional football and other sectors of the club will be discussed by São Paulo

O São Paulo announced this Wednesday (10) a news related to one of the most questioned issues by the fans in recent times: the separation between professional football and the social club.

According to information released by Tricolor, via the press office, the club’s advisors will discuss, starting November 18, details of the statutory reform, which also includes a possible separation from football.

President Julio Casares determined the creation of a commission to study the subject. The committee is headed by Juliano Di Pietro, tax lawyer and appointed by the São Paulo representative, in addition to three members of the Board of Directors: Adilson Alves Martins, José Alberto dos Santos and Vinicius Medeiros Leitand.

It will be up to the four members study whether the separation between football and social club is viable and, if so, present a project within a year to make it happen.

The intention is that such a project prepared by the committee is first presented to the Board of Directors. Afterwards, the idea will go to the Advisory and Deliberative advice. The last step, in case of approval, is to take the discussion to the members at the meeting.

Júlio Casares celebrates victory in the presidential election of São Paulo Gazette Press

In addition to the possible separation between football and the club, there will be discussions on the statutory reform, which the current administration intends to approve in the coming months.

Among the points provided for by the reform are: six-year term of directors (not three more), release from re-election to the presidency, reduction from 260 to 200 advisers and decrease in the number of lifetime counselors (from 160 to 120).

The reform of the São Paulo statute will be approved if it receives at least 131 votes in favor of the Board., which means one vote in excess of half of the 260 members eligible to choose. In case of approval, it will be up to the Chairman of the Deliberative Council call a meeting in 30 days to hear the members.