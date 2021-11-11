São Paulo discusses separation from the social and will meet council for reelection – 11/10/2021

São Paulo policy moves to debate two important changes in the club. Today (10), a meeting of the deliberative council was called to discuss the statutory reform that would allow a re-election of the president, who currently serves only a three-year term. An administrative act by President Júlio Casares was also published for the creation of a commission to study the separation of the social club from football.

The reform of the statute was proposed by a group of more than 80 São Paulo councilors. The main changes concern the term of office of the councilors, which would rise from three years to six years, and the release for reelection of the president. According to sources close to the current board, Casares has not yet indicated whether he will use the article, if approved, to seek a second term at the head of São Paulo.

The proposal also provides for a decrease in the number of advisers from 260 to 200. In the case of lifetime advisers, the change would be from 160 to 120 members. Voting will take place on November 18, at 7:30 pm. To be approved, the proposal needs 131 votes.

The proposal to separate the social club from football will take longer. Initially, a committee will be created to study ways to make the project viable. Juliano Di Pietro, a tax lawyer, was appointed by Júlio Casares to lead the team that will include Adilson Alves Martins, José Alberto dos Santos and Vinicius Medeiros Leite, members of the São Paulo Board of Directors.

The team has a period of one year to present the proposal to the Board of Directors. Afterwards, the project will go to the Advisory and Deliberative Councils. If approved, the club will hold a general assembly among the members, who will vote on the project.

The analysis of the feasibility of separating the social club from football is a campaign promise by President Júlio Casares. Recently, a movement started on social media with the hashtag “separate, São Paulo”.