São Paulo GP has chance of rain in sprint race; see forecast – 11/11/2021

The São Paulo Grand Prix is ​​this weekend and promises emotions in the early days. According to the National Institute of Meteorology, drivers may face rain on Friday (12) and Saturday (13), which are crucial for defining the starting grid for the Brazilian stage of the Formula 1 World Cup.

The Brazilian stage will have the sprint format, with a mini-race on Saturday earning points for the top three and defining the starting grid for Sunday. This means that the action starts on Friday, when the classification for the sprint is disputed.

In addition, the Brazilian summer heat must not appear for drivers and spectators who must follow the São Paulo GP. The forecast for the coming days is cold and cloudy. The tip for fans going to the racetrack is: bring a raincoat and warm clothes.

Check out the full forecast

Friday – 12/11 (qualification for the sprint race): Lots of clouds with the possibility of isolated drizzle during the day, temperature in slight decline, varying between 13°C and 19°C.

Saturday – 13/11 (sprint race): The day starts cold with many clouds and wet fog at dawn, during the morning the sun appears among many clouds, with a small chance of drizzle, isolated and passengers. Temperature ranging between 11°C and 21°C

Sunday – 11/14 (race): Sunny day among many clouds, wet fog at dawn. The temperature will be at a slight rise, varying between 13°C and 23°C.

How to follow the São Paulo GP:

Friday November 12th

Free training 1, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm: Bandsports

Classification, from 4 pm to 5 pm: Bandsports

saturday november 13th

Free practice 2, from 12 pm to 1 pm: Bandsports

Sprint, from 4:30 pm to 5:00 pm: TV Bandeirantes and Bandsports

Sunday November 14th

Race, from 2 pm: TV Bandeirantes and BandNewsFM (broadcast starts at 1 pm)