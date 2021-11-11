São Paulo GP sells 100% of tickets in advance: “Casa full” | formula 1

On the eve of the São Paulo GP, the organizers of the Brazilian stage of Formula 1 announced this Wednesday that 100% of tickets were sold. The stands at the Interlagos racetrack will be full, since since August the Government of São Paulo had released the maximum capacity for the public. It is estimated that more than 170 thousand fans will appear in the stands. O ge follow this weekend’s races in real time.

– Expectation of a full house after a difficult year. We didn’t know if there was going to be a Grand Prix, if there was going to be an audience, and today we are celebrating 100% of capacity. This is important for the event, for the city and for the state. We will have a lot of entertainment and a lot of news this year – said Alan Adler, the CEO of the São Paulo GP, at a press conference.

1 of 2 Aerial view of the Interlagos Autodrome — Photo: Disclosure Aerial view of the Interlagos Autodrome — Photo: Disclosure

There are no more tickets available for the Interlagos stands. However, it is still possible to purchase tickets to some VIP areas.

The organizers of the Interlagos race also confirmed safety protocols regarding covid-19. The use of a mask is mandatory, except while the fan is eating and drinking. For people over 12 years of age, proof of complete immunization or test a negative test for coronavirus is required – it can be of the Antigen type (performed up to 24 hours before each access) or of the RT-PCR type (performed up to 48 hours before each access). Fans under the age of 12, who cannot receive the vaccine, must have a negative test. Alcohol gel will be distributed in easily accessible places.

– These criteria were discussed with the city of São Paulo and with Formula 1. They will be maintained – said Regiane de Paula, general coordinator of the state’s immunization program.

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria, highlighted the economic impact for the city, estimated at R$ 810 million, generating 8,500 jobs.

– 77% of tickets went to non-residents of the capital, which makes the GP an even more important and significant event for our city economy – said Doria.

2 of 2 Royal Docks, London to host Formula 1 — Photo: Peter Summers/Getty Images Royal Docks, London, to host Formula 1 — Photo: Peter Summers/Getty Images

The plan has the support of Mayor Sadiq Khan. The new racecourse would be built in the East End of London, in the Newham district, in the Royal Docks region.