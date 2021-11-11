São Paulo performances: Benítez scores great free kick and saves team from another disaster | São Paulo

Igor Vinicius: the right-back received his first chance as a starter in Rogério Ceni’s team, but he didn’t know how to take advantage of it. The player was fired a lot in the first half, but missed practically everything he tried. Grade: 3.5

Lucian: for ten games without scoring with the São Paulo shirt, his worst record since he arrived at the club, the striker is not even remotely the one who fell in favor of the fans last season. He lives in a bad phase and can’t help in the frame, much less with goals. Note: 3.5.

Leo: Robson’s goal, in the second half, happened due to a player’s marking fault. The defender was anticipated after the cross and saw the Fortaleza forward overcome Tiago Volpi. Grade: 4.0.

Benitez: the midfielder reduced the São Paulo disaster away from home by scoring a great goal from the edge of the area. The conquered point can be very important for the team in the fight against the relegation zone. Grade: 6.0

1 of 2 Fortaleza x São Paulo, at Arena Castelão — Photo: Kid Júnior/SVM Fortaleza x São Paulo, at Arena Castelão — Photo: Kid Júnior/SVM

See player notes:

James Volpi [GOL]: 5.5

Bruno Alves [ZAG]: 5.0

Miranda [ZAG]: 5.0

Leo [ZAG]: 4.0

Igor Vinicius [LAD]: 3.5

(Marquinhos [ATA]): 4.0

(Marquinhos [ATA]): 4.0 Rodrigo Nestor [VOL]: 4.5

(Benitez [MEI]): 6.0

(Benitez [MEI]): 6.0 Igor Gomes [MEI]: 4.5

(Gabriel [VOL]): no grade

(Gabriel [VOL]): no grade Gabriel Sara [MEI]: 4.0

(Victor Bueno [MEI]): 5.0

(Victor Bueno [MEI]): 5.0 Reinaldo [LAE]: 5.0

Lucian [ATA]: 3.5

(Eder [ATA]): no grade

(Eder [ATA]): no grade caller [ATA]: 4.0