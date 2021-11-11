São Paulo wins a Rock in Rio to call it your

São Paulo “won” a Rock in Rio to call it his own.

And the São Paulo version has its own name and concept, unlike other adventures of the Medina family outside Rio de Janeiro – the editions held in Madrid, Lisbon and even Las Vegas seemed more like a “franchise” than a festival with its own identity.

The Town was announced today, the new megafestival to be held in São Paulo and created by the group that established Rock in Rio as the biggest music festival in Brazil, with editions starting in 1985.

“I dreamed of having an event in São Paulo, but it needed to be like the city. It is a huge pleasure and an even greater responsibility to idealize and produce such a grand event, a unique project, equal to this great city, which was the inspiration for the creation of The Town.”

Roberto Medina, creator and president of Rock In Rio and The Town

Days and attractions

The festival will take place over five days – 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10 September 2023 – at the Interlagos Autodrome, the same venue as Lollapalooza Brasil (which recently announced the line-up for the 2022 edition, detailed here in column).

The first confirmed attractions are Criolo and IZA.

Bigger than Lollapalooza

If in Rio de Janeiro, the festival area becomes the City of Rock, in São Paulo, the Autodromo de Interlagos will be called Cidade da Música in the days of The Town.

The forecast is to gather more than 100,000 people a day. The organization expects a total audience of 600,000 over the five days, which will have an area of ​​350,000 m² for the festival.

The public projection is greater than what was seen, for example, in the last edition of Lollapalooza held at the Autodromo. In 2019, the festival brought together 246,000 people in three days: 78,000 on Friday; 92,000 on Saturday; and 76 thousand on Sunday.

Will you compete with Rock in Rio?

Executive Vice President of Rock in Rio and The Town, Roberta Medina revealed that 25% of Rock in Rio Card tickets sold for the Rock in Rio 2021 edition came from São Paulo.

According to her, the organization, they promoted a survey among the public in São Paulo and heard a positive response from 85% of people about attending a “Rock in Rio São Paulo”.

“New” Rock City and Autodrome refurbishment

The Autodromo de Interlagos will be “completely revamped” with a renovation promoted by the City of São Paulo, as shown at the press conference that revealed the festival’s plans.

The Town plans to invest around R$300 million to build, in São Paulo, an entertainment structure in addition to music as seen in Rio de Janeiro, which even has a Ferris wheel and roller coaster in the Rock in Rio area. .

The return, says the organization, will be R$ 1.2 billion to the State of São Paulo. 27 thousand jobs should also be generated, between direct and indirect.

“The grandeur of the numbers, the different spaces and everything we’re planning in terms of stages and attractions will make The Town an event where everyone, both brands and fans, will want to be.”

Luis Justo, CEO of The Town and Rock in Rio

Festival stages and map

The festival’s project, signed by architect João Uchôa, former partner of the Medina at Rock in Rio, includes giant stages, smaller ones, spaces for artistic performances and a gourmet food court.

The festival’s main stage will be the Skyline, whose design will be inspired by São Paulo architecture. There will be four concerts held there, as is usually the case on the Mundo do Rock in Rio stage, with national and international artists and even fireworks.

The second stage is The One. His programming idea is similar to the Sunset Stage: promoting exclusive meetings and giving space to emerging artists.

The New Dance Order, stage dedicated to electronic music, is the same as Rock in Rio.

On the Cidade da Música map, São Paulo Square is planned, whose aesthetics will replicate iconic buildings in the center of São Paulo, such as the Sé Cathedral and Estação da Luz. artistic and dance.

The Factory space, inspired by São Paulo factories, will be inspired by hip-hop culture with trap and rap shows and street dance performances.

The Town also foresees the Arena Metrópolis, with different sessions of presentations – it’s still not clear what kind of performances we can expect from there.

Finally, the festival’s map will have the City Market, a space for eating with the promise of bringing together famous restaurants and chefs in the city.

Oh yes, if you’re a VIP, wait for a comfortable area with space for 5,000 people a day with parking and exclusive access.

There is still no information about ticket prices, sales start and other details about The Town’s line-up.

