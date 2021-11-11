‘Secret Truths’ 2: Lara becomes the Moon to model and make the pink book

Julia Byrro as Moon in ‘Secret Truths’ 2 (Photo: Reproduction)

Here is the first photo of Julia Byrro characterized as Lua, codename that Lara will use when entering the Blanche Models catalog, in “Secret Truths” 2. The girl will be cast in Blanche’s agency (Maria de Medeiros) in the next batch of chapters of the novel and will be renamed to model and make the pink book.

The actress spoke about Lara’s personality, who began the story as a girl from the countryside, a student at a boarding school:

– Lara is that girl with a natural sensuality. The way she sits, looks, blinks, eats, everything is sensual. She is observant and has a need, a duality and an elegance.

In the story, the girl decided to arrive in São Paulo after a tragedy. She killed her stepfather Nicolau (Júlio Machado) after he tried to rape her. Lara, who is Guilherme’s (Gabriel Leone’s) half sister, blames Angel (Camila Queiroz) for all the tragedy that hit her family and has vowed to get revenge on the girl. In a recent interview on the website, Júlia spoke about the character’s motivations:

– (despite the) Willing to get revenge, I see no malice in her. I followed every difficulty in her life and what this girl went through was not easy. But even so, she never accepted defeat, she always kept fighting with her head held high and shows me in each episode that the takedowns only make her stronger and more focused.

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @Patricia Kogut

On Instagram: @columnpatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo