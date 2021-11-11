‘Secret Truths 2’: Rainer Cadete and his 14-year-old son debate hot Visky scenes: ‘We speak openly’ | TV & Famous

Visky, Rainer Cadet’s label-free and prejudiced booker in “Secret Truths 2” has been a source of pride for the actor. Rainer has lost count of how many people approach him on the street thanking the character for the opportunity to truly show themselves in life.

Visky’s fluid sexuality – as he defines it – embraces the LGBTQIA+ community and has exerted a lot of representation:

“The parents of these people like Visky and that’s why they say: ‘Oh my son, I accept you.’ I think this is very cool: in addition to entertaining, it takes this possibility of debate to the families”.

The behavior of the character created by Walcyr Carrasco is a matter of debate even for those who are not yet the age allowed to watch the soap opera. Visky became the subject of training sessions for Rainer’s 14-year-old son, Pietro, with his schoolmates, and the actor fulfills to the letter the promise he made as soon as he learned he would be a father for the first time:

“There is great interest from young people, despite not being in their age group, to talk about what eroticism is, what sexuality is. He doesn’t watch and hasn’t watched ‘Secret Truths 1’, but we talk. Talk about these topics all around the house openly. I think it’s important not to have these taboos that we had when we were kids. No more need, no more caresses. Enough of hypocrisy, right, Brazil?”.

“I feel honored to be representing and experiencing this political body with so much space in the plot. Visky is too free to be who he is. We need this, freedom for us to be who we are. He represents many people and is an open door to raise debates within the family, for people to talk about their sexuality and naturalize it as it should be.”

Representativeness on the streets

“Because of Visky, several people came to me and said they had the opportunity to talk to their fathers, their mothers, about their sexuality. The parents like Visky and that’s why they say to them: ‘Oh my son, it’s okay, I’ll accept you’. I think that’s really cool, when we, in addition to entertaining, take the debate inside the families. ”

“It now labels itself fluid. There are all those little letters on it: LGBTQI+. It is to make room for people to say what they want about their sexuality and we have no right to say whether it is or not. The important thing is to love and respect yourself.”

“I read the Dalai Lama, black, trans, indigenous authors, in short, people who open my mind and provoke me to get out of this spider’s web that society imposes on us. I also do meditation and try to maintain a balance between body, mind and spirituality. Working this place is essential.”

“My relationship with Pietro has been special since he was born. Now he’s 14 and his hormones are boiling. There are many new questions and dialogue is the basis of everything in life. I always had in my head that as long as he was having doubts, I would neither lie nor omit. It’s like that at home.”

“He started doing theater and comes with deeper debates. And Visky is a theme. He didn’t watch ‘Secret Truths 1’ or watch 2. Now he hears a lot about Visky among his little friends. There is a great interest of young people in talking about eroticism and what sexuality is. I talk about these topics openly. I think it’s important not to have these taboos that we had as a child. Do not need more. Enough of hypocrisy, right, Brazil?”

“Health and well-being is what matter most. I have a balanced diet, I look for professionals who guide me as nutritionists, nutritionists, personal trainer. I take a lunch box to the studio, I don’t drink and I also take a speech therapy class for seven years with Rosi Gonçalves to think about the voice of these characters. During the pendemia I took vogue dance class with Wil Freitas”.

“I drink at home almost every other day. I strictly follow my colorist’s guidelines: I don’t go to the beach, the pool and the chemistry didn’t damage them”.

