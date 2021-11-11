See amazing photos of the Crew Dragon spacecraft re-entering the atmosphere with Crew-2

After spending 199 days in orbit, at dawn on Tuesday (9), astronauts from the Crew-2 mission returned to Earth. They traveled aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, which landed off the coast of Florida at 12:33 am — and as the craft descended, it produced a light trail in the sky that was seen (and photographed) by many on the ground. .

The return of astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur (both from NASA), Thomas Pesquet, from the European Space Agency (ESA) and Akihiko Hoshide, from the Japan Space Agency (JAXA), offered beautiful views in the sky, especially in New Orleans (USA) , as the return of the astronauts happened west of Florida. Residents could see a glowing trail, caused by the spacecraft’s high speed of movement during re-entry into the atmosphere.

THAT WAS AWESOME!!! Just saw Crew 2 race across the Gulf from here on South Padre Island!! 🤩🚀 pic.twitter.com/cFvr02XlCi — SPadre (@SpacePadreIsle) November 9, 2021

The trail could be seen from a distance, especially where the sky was clear, and it fascinated many observers, who posted images of the ship’s return on social media. The Crew Dragon capsule also offers a different experience during re-entry for astronauts on board: Bob Behnken, crew member of the Demo-2 mission, described that during the return to Earth, the atmosphere “made sounds” and said it was possible to hear them outside the ship.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

HOLY CRAP THAT WAS AWESOME! I wish we would’ve gone to the lake but I just couldn’t leave the house. For anyone who doesn’t know that was @SpaceX Dragon. I screwed up and hit photo and not video so a little upset but my son did get a small video I’ll put up after. @NWSNewOrleans pic.twitter.com/67agrc4mOP — Christopher (@ulmwxr) November 9, 2021

In addition to the records made by those in the region, NASA also recorded beautiful images of the astronauts’ return — and you can check one of them below, which shows the Crew Dragon capsule (nicknamed “Endeavour” by the crew) shining in the sky as it returned to land , next to a light trail coming from a vessel in the water.

(Image: Reproduction/NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)

This was the second long-duration mission launched by SpaceX, and astronauts spent nearly 200 days on the ISS performing activities as varied as spacewalks and science experiments. Now, the next mission for crew rotation aboard the station is Crew-3, which is scheduled to launch this Wednesday (10).

Source: Space.com