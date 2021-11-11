See questions and answers about the approval of the Social Security Reform in the city of SP | São Paulo

The City Council of São Paulo approved at the beginning of the morning of this Thursday (11), in the second and final vote, the Social Security Reform of the civil service sent by Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB).

It is a bill of law, authored by the municipal Executive, that is, by Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), to change rules and criteria in the retirement of civil servants in the city.

What changes with the Reformation?

The proposal provides that about 63 thousand retirees who earn more than the minimum wage (R$ 1,100) will start to contribute to the Municipal Social Security with a progressive rate starting at 14%.

Under the current rule of the municipality, the percentage is only deducted from those who earn more than R$6,433.

It is estimated that civil servants will start to contribute to the municipal social security system 120 days after the publication of the law.

The text also changes the minimum age to retire, which is now 62 years for women and 65 for men.

Under the current rule, men can retire at age 60, as long as they have 35 years of contribution. In the case of women, the minimum age that provides full benefit is 55 years old, with 30 years old.

How will the progressive rate be applied?

The new text approved by the plenary after the changes stipulates that the rate charged is progressive, starting at 14% and reaching 22% for those who receive more.

The councilors, however, removed the exclusion from an article of the law that gave the Executive the power to create an extraordinary contribution in case of deficit.

As it is a PLO (Project for Amendment to the Organic Law), there is no need for sanction from the mayor. The text will take effect in 120 days.

How was the second poll?

The second poll began this Thursday night and progressed to dawn. The project was even pending vote in the first session, that is, it did not reach the minimum number to be approved or rejected.

As there were five extraordinary sessions planned, the president of the House, councilor Milton Leite (DEM), opened the second one, and the PL got the 37 votes necessary for approval.

The session was marked by fights and discussions between government and opposition parliamentarians, in the plenary, and also by confrontation outside the House between servers who demonstrated against the reform and civil guards and military police.

Protesters threw eggs, bottles and flag poles at the Chamber building, and guards fired back with rubber bullets. A woman fractured her leg during the action of the Military Police and the GCM.

The Military Police and the Metropolitan Civil Guard (GCM) tried to quell the riots, and rubber bullets, pepper spray and tear gas were used. Protesters set fire to objects and blocked the streets of the Center that surround the Chamber.

Protesters set fire in front of the Chamber during a protest against the São Paulo Municipal Social Security Reform — Photo: Rodrigo Rodrigues/g1

What is the City Hall’s justification for changing the rules?

The City Hall has nearly 121 thousand active workers and 113 thousand retired and pensioners. The contribution of those who work serves to maintain the retirement of those who have already retired, but over time, the hole in municipal social security coffers has increased.

The municipal administration claims to have a loss of R$ 171 billion and claims that the change is necessary to balance the accounts.

Municipal civil servants during an act in front of the City Council of São Paulo this Wednesday (13). — Photo: Rodrigo Rodrigues/g1

What do the contrary councilors say?

Councilor Delegate Palumbo (MDB), who is from the same party as the mayor, attacked the text in the gallery during the first vote:

“I am married to a teacher, my father is a teacher, I am a civil servant and I refuse to vote against my brothers-in-arms, the GCMs. They want to dump all pension deficits on public servants. You taxing a person who earns a minimum wage is cowardice. The mayor is from my party, but I am not obliged to obey any political or political party”, he stated.

According to councilwoman Silvia Faria, from the PSOL Feminist Bank, who is a municipal civil servant, the capitalization model proposed by Ricardo Nunes in the reform failed in Chile and should not be applied in the city.

“It’s a project that wants to tax retirees and pensioners, all retirees, at 14% of their salaries, that is, a wage confiscation. In addition, it allows the mayor to increase the contribution rate beyond 14%. And the most terrible thing of all is that it separates Social Security into two funds, placing the new ones in capitalization pensions, which is something that did not work out. They applied in Chile and there today the retired receives 30% of his salary, in addition to causing a huge social problem for the elderly”, he said.

What do the favorable councilors say?

Councilwoman Janaína Lima (Novo), rapporteur for a Social Security study commission, stated that she is in favor of the reform proposed by the mayor.

“It needs to happen even for a guarantee of the servers. Can you imagine contributing for 30 years, arriving at the time of your retirement and not having the right? Is the financial health of the city compromised to such an extent that you cannot collect your salary? So, we really need to discuss, create a new social security system that provides the fiscal health that the city needs and the security of retirement for public servants. It is very important that austerity is a relevant agenda, but that a fair reform is also thought out, thinking not only of civil servants, but of the entire population of the city”, declared the congressman.

Councilwoman Cris Monteiro, also from the Partido Novo, said that without the approval of the project, there will be no guarantee of payment for the retirement of civil servants in the future.

“If we don’t carry out the Social Security reform, I would like to tell all civil servants: you will not receive pensions. The medicine is very bitter, but it has to be taken”, he argued.

What does the Union stand for?

For the Union of Public Servants (Sindsep), the city’s proposal harms both retirees and the population in general.

“The population is going to pay this bill, because this money goes to the financial system and does not return. So the City Hall will pay this bill with the money of the public servants and the population”, says Sérgio Antiqueira, president of Sindsep.

After approval, in a note, the Union stated:

“This PLO 07 is absurd, the TCM presented a report at the request of the Constitution and Justice Commission and the TCM technicians raised the numerous problems in the PLO and the Chamber’s President, Milton Leite, threatened to open an investigation against the technician on account of the opinion One more demonstration of the truculence to approve this attack on our pensions.

Sindsep will not accept these attacks, whether the repression suffered by the servers, it is necessary to determine the responsibility of those who determined the attack and injured several servers.”

Municipal civil servants protest against Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) this Wednesday (13th), in front of the São Paulo City Council. — Photo: Rodrigo Rodrigues/g1