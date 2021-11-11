See what Delta did for those who boarded in Guarulhos on the 1st US reopening flight

Delta Airbus A330-300 – Image: Curimedia Photography / CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons





The small details are said to make the biggest difference to customer satisfaction, and the American airline Delta Air Lines seems to put this into practice frequently in situations of its operations.

As we had followed at the end of last week, at dawn this last Monday, November 8th, Delta’s DL-106 flight would depart from Guarulhos International Airport, in São Paulo, to become the company’s first international service to arrive to Atlanta under the new US entry guidelines for vaccinated foreign tourists.

In light of this relevant fact, when boarding the aforementioned flight, customers in all cabins were received in their seats with a cookie of chocolate that was, according to Delta itself, specially prepared for its passengers on this first flight.





The pampering to customers still had a tag that said “We are very happy to see you again. Welcome aboard!”, expressing the company’s joy in helping Brazilian travelers get together with their family, friends and colleagues in the United States.

Normally operated at 10:50 pm, Delta’s São Paulo-Atlanta flight that was originally scheduled to take off on the evening of Sunday, November 7, has been rescheduled to the early morning hours of November 8, to allow customers to be vaccinated in the Brazil arrived in the United States already with the new travel guidelines in place.

Image: RadarBox

Landing in Atlanta at 9:45 am local time (11:45 am EDT), the flight operated with the Airbus A330-300 registration N807NW was confirmed as Delta’s first international service to land on US soil under the new rules .

