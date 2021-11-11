See what were the most downloaded games on PS4 and PS5 in October

In a message posted on the official PlayStation blog, Sony’s digital media team revealed what were the most downloaded titles on the PlayStation Store in October, highlighting FIFA 22.

The football game was the most downloaded both in the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 editions, surpassing rivals such as Far Cry 6 and Alan Wake Remastered. Among the free titles, we highlight the presence of eFootball 2022 at the top of the list, while Beat Saber led in the PlayStation VR.

See the relationships with the ten most downloaded games in each category, published on the PlayStation Blog do Brasil:

PlayStation 5 Games

FIFA 22

Far Cry 6

Mortal Kombat 11

Alan Wake Remastered

Resident Evil Village

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Diablo II: Resurrected

PlayStation 4 Games

FIFA 22

God of War

Grand Theft Auto V

Minecraft

Mortal Kombat 11

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition

Red Dead Redemption 2

The Last of Us Part 2

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

PSVR Games

Beat Saber

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Batman: Arkham VR

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Job Simulator

PlayStation VR Words

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Paranormal Activity: The Lost Souls

The Walking Dead Onslaught

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

free games