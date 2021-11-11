See what were the most downloaded games on PS4 and PS5 in October

In a message posted on the official PlayStation blog, Sony’s digital media team revealed what were the most downloaded titles on the PlayStation Store in October, highlighting FIFA 22.
The football game was the most downloaded both in the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 editions, surpassing rivals such as Far Cry 6 and Alan Wake Remastered. Among the free titles, we highlight the presence of eFootball 2022 at the top of the list, while Beat Saber led in the PlayStation VR.
See the relationships with the ten most downloaded games in each category, published on the PlayStation Blog do Brasil:
PlayStation 5 Games
- FIFA 22
- Far Cry 6
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Alan Wake Remastered
- Resident Evil Village
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaba- The Hinokami Chronicles
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Diablo II: Resurrected
PlayStation 4 Games
- FIFA 22
- God of War
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- Mortal Kombat 11
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
PSVR Games
- Beat Saber
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Job Simulator
- PlayStation VR Words
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Souls
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
free games
- eFootball 2022
- Enlisted
- Fortnite
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rocket League
- Genshin Impact
- eFootball PES 2021 Lite
- brawnhalla
- Destiny 2
- Apex Legends