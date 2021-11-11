Sensitiva posted a prediction about Marília Mendonça days before the singer’s death

Sensitive Bianca Godói caused shivers when she published a prediction about Marília Mendonça on October 24, days before the singer’s death in a plane crash.

Although she didn’t mention death or anything related to aircraft, Bianca warned that something bad would happen to the singer.

See what she wrote: “Marília Mendonça!!!! Watch out for a serious health problem. A woman angrily promised to destroy you. Watch out for spells and spells. Watch out for what you eat from the hands of others.

In the coming months, you will have many decisions to make and will go through a phase of struggle with someone of your blood (family). I see you crying a lot, because it will be a lot of pain! Professional will grow, however, with a lot of negative energy and many pests around him. Take care of yourself spiritually so as not to FALL”.

After the singer’s death on November 5th, many followers returned to the sensitive publication, made on October 24th, and commented.

“Now it makes perfect sense to capitalize ‘FALL’. Rest in peace!”, one wrote. “in the photo of her inside the plane eating! I saw her sad dejected, like she was feeling something.”, pointed out another. “Bianca you predicted fights with someone of her blood she died with her uncle,” commented a third.

Some netizens also commented saying they don’t believe in predictions. “Only believe in Jesus,” commented one. “Actually you were referring to health, that Marília would cry a lot. She died of an accident, I believe she didn’t even have time to cry. I believe that her cycle in this plan has ended”.