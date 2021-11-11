Sequoia may rise 157%, says BTG after balance sheet, but stocks fall more than 6%

THE Sequoia (SEQL3) released this morning the results for the third quarter of this year. The company had a 23.6% increase in adjusted net income in the annual comparison, totaling R$ 17.1 million in the period.

According to the BTG Pactual, the results were in line with expectations and, therefore, the bank reiterated its purchase recommendation for the company’s shares. logistics, with a target price of R$38 — a potential increase of approximately 157%.

Unlike the bank, the market had a negative reaction to the results. The share fell 6.70%, quoted at R$ 13.78.

Results and perspectives

For BTG analysts, Lucas Marquiori, Fernanda Recchia, Bruno Lima and Marcel Zambello, the annual growth in gross revenue was mainly driven by sales Business to Consumer (B2C) — Business English for Consumer.

In the quarter, B2C sales jumped 61% year-on-year, reaching R$ 263 million, while the Business to Business (B2B) — business to business, in literal translation — increased 5% and logistics to 28%.

O capex of the company was stable, totaling R$16 million. BTG emphasizes that most of the resources were invested in the acquisition of sorters, in the expansion of the operational capacity of the distribution centers and in software investments.

Regarding the company’s long-term catalysts, analysts say that express delivery still has room to improve in Brazil, “which eases concerns about the slower growth of e-commerce this year.”

“For the fourth quarter, we expect consistently better margins, driven by the seasonality of stronger volumes during Black Friday and the year-end holidays,” says the bank.