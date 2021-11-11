Servers at INEP report harassment and harassment routine since 2019

posted on 11/11/2021 05:59 / updated on 11/11/2021 06:00



Officials say the situation worsened with the arrival of Danilo Dupas as president of Inep, in March 2021 – (credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

Servers of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) heard by mail under the condition of anonymity they report a “witch hunt” since the beginning of the Bolsonaro government. In 2019, the institution created a commission to verify whether Enem issues are “relevant to social reality”. One of the servers characterized the initiative as “oddity”, said that the objective was to monitor and censor Enem issues and was persecuted for that.

But the servers say that the situation worsened with the arrival of Danilo Dupas as president of Inep, in March 2021. According to them, the current director of the institute does not take technical and administrative criteria into account to make decisions, which, when contested, trigger persecution and, in many cases, to situations of moral harassment.

The servers also accuse Dupas of not assuming the responsibilities related to Enem. They claim that the president of Inep asked not to participate in the group responsible for resolving incidents in the race, which is traditionally headed by the president of the organ.

The president of the Association of Inep Servers (Assinep), Alexandre Retamal Barbosa, says that Dupas only listened to servers in controlled environments. “We were only heard in his office, one by one, at most two. At no time did he call an assembly or meeting with all the servers,” he noted.

In a statement, the organization Todos pela Educação stated that the current situation of Inep is the result of a “systematic institutional corrosion produced by the current government, which undermines the agency’s credibility and puts educational policy and the management of Education in Brazil at risk”.

“So far, there is no news of damage to the test’s logistics, but there are serious reports of weaknesses in the system for preventing and responding to incidents in the application. This crisis, however, reveals a symptom of a disease that has been plaguing the organ. as a whole, with sequels that can go far beyond Enem itself”, points out the note by Todos pela Educação.

*Interns under the supervision of Fabio Grecchi