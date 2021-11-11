Shailene Woodley, ‘The Fault in the Stars’ actress, uses the penis size of an NFL ace fiance to defend him from controversy over COVID-19 – Monet

+



Actress Shailene Woodley and football player Aaron Rodgers (Photo: Instagram)

Actress Shailene Woodley shocked social media when she came out in defense of her fiance, football player Aaron Rodgers, amid his controversial speeches about the COVID-19 vaccination, and ended up suggesting that the athlete is well endowed. Now 29 and remembered primarily for her work on the drama ‘The Fault in the Stars’ (2014) and the series ‘Big Little Lies’, Woodley has been in a relationship with the 37-year-old player since 2018.

A NFL Green Bay Packers athlete, Rodgers has lost sponsors in recent days after revealing that he was not vaccinated against COVID-19, despite previous claims that he was immunized. The British Daily Mail then shared a photo of an individual credited as Rodgers, strolling through Los Angeles while supposed to be in isolation with his teammates, following NFL security protocols. Hence Woodley’s reaction.

Actress Shailene Woodley’s posts in defense of Aaron Rodgers (Photo: Instagram)

The actress made a series of three posts in the Stories section of her Instagram rebutting the English diary account and making fun of the individual mistaken for her boyfriend.

“You literally need to calm down, f***a. This is all completely HILARY,” Woodley wrote. “News sites still freaked out on their attacks on Aaron. Finding p****s from random men on the streets of Los Angeles and claiming it’s him. I know Aaron’s body VERY well. His feet first, look, no offense to this random guy, they’re MUCH bigger,” concluded the celebrity with a winking face emoticon.

Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley in a scene from The Fault is of the Stars (2014) (Photo: Reproduction)

“And look, for those of you who know Aaron beyond the sports-obsessed world and this shitty press, it’s no secret that he has the hairiest fucking hands on the entire planet. And this guy lost there clearly doesn’t have it (go there, zoom in). To top it off, cute car, man, but Aaron never drove that.”

Actress Shailene Woodley with Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon in the series Big Little Lies (Photo: Reproduction)

Woodley’s posts made the news mainly due to the actress’ discreet stance on social media. She and Rodgers avoid public appearances together and have only appeared together on social media in one post to date – a video from last April, shared by him on his Instagram, in which the two play and chat with his followers.

Nominated for an Emmy Award in 2017 for her performance in ‘Big Little Lies’, Woodley still has films from the ‘Divergent’ franchise under her belt. In 2022 she will be in theaters as the protagonist of the police drama ‘Misanthrope’. Directed by filmmaker Damián Szifron, the feature film shows the actress in the role of a policewoman investigating a crime. She will soon begin filming the drama ‘The Fence’, directed by Grímur Hákonarson and which still features in its cast with Miles Teles and William Hurt.