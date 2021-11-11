she attends Paolla Oliveira; technique is controversial

“The first famous ass I attended was Gretchen’s”, says Natasha Ramos, the “Doctor Butt”. “She came to me with a lot of complaints of flaccidity, already disbelieving the aesthetics. She told me that if I didn’t show results, she would spread the word that the technique was not good”, jokes the pharmacist, in the pause between one of the fence 70 patients he sees per day.

Natasha Ramos, 30 years old, has a specialization in aesthetics and takes care of the most famous buttocks in Brazil. The search for the perfect buttocks made celebrities such as Claudia Raia, Paolla Oliveira, Bruna Marquezine, Juju Salimeni and Flayslane pass through the hands of the beautician from Curitiba, who claims to have created a safe and effective method to fight sagging in the gluteal region.

Gretchen poses with Natasha Ramos, the “Doctor Butt” Image: Personal archive

Called Round Gluteus, the treatment consists of the direct application (using a syringe) of biostimulators — substances that stimulate the production of collagen in the area. The promised effects are perky butt and cellulite reduction in the area, which appear after 30 days of the first session. The peak of the result, however, appears within six months.

The pharmacist recommends that clients do at least three treatment sessions, with a 15-day break between them, each costing R$4,000.

The biostimulator makes the body produce collagen; it is a natural product and compatible with the body. I don’t inject any definitive substance – Natasha Ramos

The pharmaceutical, however, does not reveal which biostimulators it uses in the treatment. “I’m not talking about the formula, as it is under my intellectual property”, says Natasha, who registered the Round Gluteus as its own patent at the Inpi (National Institute of Industrial Property) two years ago. She says she doesn’t even reveal the secret to the patients.

“As a pharmacist, I’ve always been passionate about chemical formulas, so I decided to pair my favorite actives with some biostimulators that promote collagen production and created my own protocol.”

There may be risks

The safety of this type of procedure, however, is questioned by doctors and specialists in the field. Alexandre Kataoka, doctor responsible for the Depro (Department of Ethics and Professional Defense) of the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery, warns about the risks of treatment.

The product can cause infection if it is introduced into a vein or artery, for example. In the worst case, the condition can progress to embolism, thrombosis and even the patient’s death.

Resolution 616 of 2015 of the Pharmacy Council allows professionals in the field with a specialty in aesthetic health to apply carboxotherapy, microneedling, botox and injectable collagen biostimulators. In 2017, a new resolution gave pharmacists permission to perform high-support lifting wire treatments and laser therapy.

Pedro Coltro, plastic surgeon and member of the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery, emphasizes that, although legally pharmacists can apply, it is not always safe.

“The pharmacist does not have enough knowledge of the body to know where a blood vessel passes, where the product can be located, the risks for the solution not being concentrated in a nerve.”

What product is being applied?

Pharmaceuticalesthete Natasha Ramos applies biostimulators to Claudia Raia’s buttocks Image: Instagram Play

It’s difficult for experts to assess the formula’s effectiveness, as Natasha doesn’t reveal it. But, according to Alexandre Kataoka, there are no patents on aesthetic procedures. He explains that any type of protocol with bioactive is dangerous, as it is similar to a filling.

It is the professional’s obligation to inform which product is being applied to the patient. These days they use the word ‘bioactive’ as a euphemism for products that actually pose the same risks as a liquid silicone, PMMA, or hydrogel.

He also points out that any procedure with an invasive product is dangerous. “The complications are disastrous, they leave lifelong sequels.”

‘Every Brazilian wants to have a beautiful butt’

The creation of the treatment came about due to a demand from Natasha herself. “I had a big butt, but it wasn’t round. When I entered the pharmacy school, I started an internship in aesthetic clinics and focused my career in the area. That’s when I started researching a formula to improve the glutes and, with a professor, I developed the Round Glute technique.”

Currently, Natasha’s teacher, Higor Guerim, is the beautician’s husband and partner. “In the beginning, I applied the formulas to my own buttocks. I saw that it worked and I started applying it to clients. Every Brazilian wants to have a beautiful buttocks”, says the beautician.

I see my treatment as a formula for female empowerment. Several patients say that everything changed after they went through the protocol.

The beautician believes that “the butt makes all the difference in a woman’s life”. She recalls cases of patients who arrived at the office with low self-esteem, discouraged by partners.

“I changed the lives of several women. I have a patient whose husband was threatening to separate because of his ass and, after undergoing the procedure, he regained the relationship”, she comments.

Success that came from Instagram

The protocol name was created by Natasha. “Round”, in Portuguese, means round. Once the treatment is finished, the beautician publishes videos on Instagram stamping the clients’ buttocks with the phrase “quality butt”.

She tells where the idea came from: “The patients said: ‘Oh, my butt is so beautiful, I’m going to put your name on it.’ So I created the stamp to leave my name on all butts”.

On Instagram, Natasha has over 100,000 followers. It was there, with publications from before and after, that the treatment gained fame. This type of post is prohibited by the Federal Council of Medicine. “No professional can publish the before and after of patients. This is a promise of guaranteed results, which is also prohibited by the Consumer Defense Code. When we talk about the human body, you cannot make such promises”, says Alexandre.

Natasha says she does not guarantee “any kind of result for the patient”.

We work with organisms, and the results depend on several factors, such as having a healthy diet and practicing physical activity. We only promise that we will put the best aesthetic assets in the client’s body.

Also according to Alexandre, who also works as an expert at Imesc (Institute of Social Medicine and Criminology) in São Paulo, since 2015 —a period in which non-physicians were released to apply injectable products—, there was an increase of about 300% in clinical errors in aesthetic procedures.

He sees this growth associated with the popularization of photos, marketing and dissemination of aesthetic procedures on social media. “Nowadays, people open any profile on Instagram, see only the images that the professional posts and already schedule a treatment, without even knowing his background.”

Last year, the SBCP (Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery) carried out a survey of hashtags related to aesthetics, such as #facial harmonisation, #fill, #botox, #plastica, and #abdominoplasty.

“What is striking is that most profiles that use these hashtags are non-medical or non-specialist, who advertise plastic surgery as if they were simple consumer objects”, warns SBCP president Dénis Calazans.

Council does not report on complaints

The Federal Council of Pharmacy of Brazil informed that Natasha has the required expertise to act as an aesthetic pharmacist. The agency, for reasons of secrecy, could not inform if there are reports of medical error against the professional. On the TJ website there is also no information about lawsuits against the beautician.

Natasha says she has never had medical complications in her patients: “The most that happened were complaints that the result had not been good, we never had any clinical complications.”

According to the Board of Pharmacy, there is no protocol regarding the use of the term “doctor” for professionals in the field —Natasha adopted the title of “Doctor Butt” for herself. The only concern she has is a possible correlation between her and “Doctor Butt”, a doctor who became famous for unsuccessful cases of hydrogel application.

“I adopted the name and I’m transforming it into something cool through a more natural procedure”, says the beautician, who only has an agenda available from 2023 onwards.